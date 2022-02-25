Ellie Wallace maintains superb start to 2022 with another commanding performance at Battersea Park

A North Somerset AC athlete continued her superb start to 2022 with a wonderful display in the Battersea Park 5k road race.

Ellie Wallace finished in sixth place, behind marathon runner Allison Kieffer (15.52) and Cardiff duo Charlotte Arter (15.56) and Cari Hughes (15.57) in a time of 16 minutes and four seconds.

Wallace took 12 seconds of her personal best and is coached by Julian Emery, who said: "So we went to Battersea Park Friday for the podium 5k under the lights for an elite women's race.

"It had loads of international runners in there from England Scotland wales and Ireland it was a two lap race the start was quick with Charlotte Arter, from Wales pushing the pace followed by American Allison Keiffer who pushed the pace and went on to win.

"Ellie was not afraid to take the lead of the second group surrounded by international athletes she dug in deep to keep with them for 3.5k but then just dropped of the pace a bit but still in contact she managed to have a storming last 500 to catch a couple of the girls to finish in a fantastic time of 16.04.

For 5k a massive personal best of 12 seconds to come sixth place and beat some very good international girls she was only 12 seconds off the winner

“It was a fantastic run by Ellie on Friday night (and) she beat some great runners.”

Wallace started the year by winning the South West Cross-Country Championships senior title before equalling her personal best at Street 5k when she came home in a time of 16.16.

She then switched surfaces to follow up that up with a personal best of 4:24.79 for 1,500 metres at the Cardiff Met Grand Prix.

"It was great to be a part of such a good race with so many fantastic runners," Wallace said.

"The atmosphere was amazing. I tried to hang on to the front pack for as long as I could and was delighted to come away with a personal best. A huge thanks to Julian and the rest of North Somerset for creating a great environment to train and race."

Wallace is back in action for the 3,000m at the British Indoor Championships this Sunday (February 27).