Depleted Clevedon RFC fall to Old Bristolians defeat

Clevedon RFC's captain Brian Largenton scored his first try since his return from injury against Old Bristolians. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon RFC will be disappointed to come away with nothing from what was a winnable game at Coleridge Vale with a 21-5 defeat against Old Bristolians last Saturday.

The Seasiders had several key players missing through a combination of Covid, injuries and other commitments with late changes throwing Clevedon's preparations into disarray with Ben McGlaughlin, Joe Tucker and Ashley Vailes coming into the squad on the day of the game.

The visitors started strongly as Clevedon made the schoolboy mistake of letting the opening kick-off bounce, but despite five minutes of pressure the home side refused to let OBs go over.

The hosts displayed more of the character they have shown since the start of the new year with the tackling of Ryan Hervey and Adam Livingstone to the fore.

The stout defence saw Clevedon's confidence grow and they took control of the game, powerful runs from Edd Ryder-Smith, Will Trollope and Fergus Cole saw Clevedon force there way up the field.

After several phases of possession captain Brian Largenton crashed over the line on his return from injury.

The Blue and Golds continued to dominate until eight minutes before the break when they slipped into old habits, several decisions went against the home team and they reacted badly becoming distracted and conceding two soft tries that they would have expected to normally defend.

Unfortunately both teams started the second half in the same vein and Old Bs quickly added a third try before Clevedon woke up and dominated the possession for the last 25 minutes without managing to cross the line.

Despite the efforts of the Veteran combination of Tom Thie and Ash Vailes in the backline and several attacking line outs Clevedon were left to rue what could have been.

Clevedon will take a hard look at themselves after what is now a run of three games in which they have dominated large portions but eventually come away with nothing.

They will need to be more clinical if they want to be competitive at the top end of the table and welcome Winscombe visit Coleridge Vale at 2.30pm.