Dennis, Millard and O'Sullivan inducted into Black Belt Hall of Fame

Published: 5:00 PM October 20, 2021

Senshinryu Karate Association members attended the 2021 UK Martial Arts awards at the renowned Railway Museum Burton-on-Trent.



Former GB International and England fighter Peter Dennis Ninth Dan was inducted into the prestigious Black Belt Hall of Fame at the event earlier this month.



Local Instructors Jason Millard Fifth Dan and Mike O’Sullivan Third Dan were also acknowledged for their years of dedication and selfless contribution to the martial arts.



Presenting the awards was the celebrated World Kick Boxing Champion and Film Star Bill ‘Superfoot‘ Wallace.



The SKA, a traditional karate style which teaches basics, kata, and freestyle fighting, has recently reopened their classes at Strode Road, Clevedon on Monday between 7.00pm and 8.00pm and Scotch Horn, Nailsea on Thursday at the same time after the enforced Covid crisis closures.



The club welcome enquiries from beginners and pre-Covid students of all ages and gender.



For details contact Peter Dennis on 07939071122.

