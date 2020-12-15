Published: 9:00 AM December 15, 2020

North Somerset Athletic Club has been celebrating more awards success lately, with Debbie Brooks named South West Volunteer of the Year.

The club has scooped a number of prizes in recent years, including South West club and coach (Chris Millard) of the year in 2018 and official (Martin Fisher) and young volunteer (Sophie Millard) of the year in 2019, while finishing runner-up in the Inclusion category last year as well.

Brooks was announced as winner of her award by means of a video presentation, with a statement reading: “The Volunteer of the Year award for the South West winner for 2020 is Debbie Brooks of North Somerset Athletics Club.

"She is very passionate about athletics and cross country and shows it on a regular basis. As one of the ‘front of house’ contacts for the club, Debbie is the smiling face at training and competitions: new recruits are told to ‘look for Debbie’ at meetings!

"She will have pins, numbers, information, vests, timetables and enthusiasm to ensure nervous athletes are relaxed. The club as a whole feels fortunate to have such a dedicated, enthusiastic volunteer giving her time freely at all times of the year to help everyone succeed.

You may also want to watch:

"Debbie has been volunteering with the club for four years and from being asked to assist a team manager, she has stepped into many roles: track and field team manager, cross country camp co-ordinator, athlete recruitment for cross country, committee member and assisting the membership secretary.

"This year she has used her expertise to support the track and field team managers offering help and guidance following her successful recruitment of new team managers. She takes on her volunteering roles with an overwhelmingly positive attitude, infecting those around her with her enthusiasm.”

For more information on North Somerset Athletic Club, visit www.nsac.org.uk or email contact@nsac.org.uk.