Heavey overcomes problems to earn Snetterton podium

Backwell's David Heavey made it onto the podium in his season opener at Snetterton.

Trouble in Friday testing continued into Saturday's qualifying, as a rogue engine sensor caused his car to shut down after three laps.

Heavey managed to log a time good enough for the front row of the grid, but suffered the same problems in race one when in third place.

His team worked into the early hours of Sunday as Heavey lined up third for the first of two races, but a gear selector malfunctioned on the warm-up lap and he lost two laps while in the pits.

He rejoined the action to set a fastest lap time and earn a front row start in the final race of the weekend and cruised home to finish second.

"It was a tricky but enjoyable weekend overall," he said.

"The team worked so hard to find the root cause of the problem, so it was good to get some silverware in the last race.

"We now hopefully have a good base for the next round and can focus on improving the pace.

"Big thanks to Finol Oils, M3 Van Centre and Selco Hygiene Supplies for their support in getting us on the grid here."

Rounds four and five of the Monoposto Championship are at Brands Hatch on May 21-22.