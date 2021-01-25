Davey extends Somerset deal

Published: 7:47 AM January 25, 2021

Josh Davey is the second player to commit himself to the Somerset County Cricket Club in recent days after the 30-year-old agreed a one-year contract extension which will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2023 campaign.

The Scotland international, who grew up playing for Bury St Edmunds and has played recreational cricket for Clevedon, first joined Somerset on a summer contract in 2014 and since then he has established himself as a key member of the first XI squad.

Since joining the club, Davey has taken over 140 wickets across the three formats, and he was one of the integral elements behind Somerset’s Royal London One-Day Cup success of 2019.

After agreeing the deal, he said: “To go from signing a summer contract to winning a trophy at Lord’s has been an incredible journey and I’m delighted it is going to continue. My time with Somerset has been incredibly special and it’s a great place to be at the moment.

“There is a real sense that this team could go on to big things and I can’t wait to be a part of that. The club is second to none in terms of the support we get and hopefully we can repay them for their support by bringing home some more silverware in the next few years.”

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry added: “Josh has been one of our most consistent performers, playing a key part in our successes in recent years.

“His progress and development over the last few seasons has been impressive, and we are looking forward to that continuing for at least the next few years.”