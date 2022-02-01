Tributes to Clevedon RFC's President Mike Thomas

Mike Thomas was involved with Clevedon RFC for 47 years after moving from Dagenham. - Credit: Alan Crane

Director of Rugby Tony Dauncey described Mike Thomas as “Mr Clevedon Rugby Club”, chairman Neil Tucker said he was his “confidante” while his son Richard Thomas says his death last month will leave a “massive hole” in the community.

Club president Mike Thomas died on January 13 at the age of 80 after a short illness.

He spent 47 years with the Seasiders in a number of roles after arriving in North Somerset in 1974 and getting involved with the rugby club a year later.

It wasn’t just the club where he made his mark but at the local school, Clevedon Comprehensive, where he earned respect from his fellow peers and students.

Tucker, Dauncey and son Richard Thomas paid their tributes to North Somerset Times.

Thomas was born and raised in Tenby, West Wales, where he would qualify as a teacher in Physical Education in 1963 from Trinity College in Carmarthen.

That same year Thomas was handed his first teaching post in Dagenham before becoming the school's Head of PE a year later.

But it wasn’t until 10 years later when Thomas moved to the seaside town to become Head of Boys in Physical Education at Clevedon Comprehensive School.

One of the first things Thomas did was be part of a team to help form the youth section at Clevedon 1975 before going on to coach the under-15s, under-17s and the Colts.

His time with the Colts was successful as he led the side to three Somerset Colts Cup triumphs in 16 years.

After being appointed senior coach in 1990 Thomas led Clevedon to promotion to South West Division Il two years later.

He was elected a life member of Clevedon RFC and chairman for three years between 1998-2001, before he was elected club president 2004. A role he held until his death earlier this year.

Away from rugby Thomas was also involved with Clevedon Cricket Club as their patron, the first chairman of Clevedon Athletic Club and the secretary of the Western Counties North league.

Players and staff line-up before Clevedon RFC's match with Matson in a minute's silence to remember Mike Thomas. - Credit: Kev Weaver

Dauncey arrived at Clevedon around the age of eight and was taught at Clevedon Comprehensive by Thomas, who would go on to hand him his debut at the age of 18 against Old Redcliffians.

Now in his 37th year with Clevedon, Dauncey was full of praise for Thomas.

“He was Mr Clevedon RFC, he’s done everything,” he said.

He’s coached here, you would see him walking affords town always wearing something to do with Clevedon RFC and a really top bloke.

“He’s just always been there, always really supportive. When I coached the under-17s he was always asking how it was going - “come here Daunts, how is it going, how’s this”?

“When I came back in to help the first person to come up to me and say he’s glad to see me back.

“I will miss him and Clevedon RFC will miss him. I don’t think you realised how much he used to do until someone like that goes.

“He was a top man. We didn’t always see eye to eye but that was only because we both cared. But Clevedon RFC is definitely a little bit poorer for the loss of Mike Thomas.”

Tucker was encouraged to play rugby by Mike between the ages of 13 and 14.

This was the start of a friendship which lasted for four decades and Tucker said he was a “terrific guy” and “very inspirational.”

He added: “From a personal level if it wasn’t for Mike, I wouldn’t be playing rugby. He got me into rugby along with some of my friends and here I am as the chairman of the club 40 years later since meeting him.

“I can only thank him for that and his input he has at over the last say 40 years, primary over the last 30 years since I was a senior player. He was such a leading light in what I have achieved in this club.

“I wouldn’t have become chairman if it wasn’t for Mike. I’ve held many positions in the club over the last 20 years but Mike has always been there for me. He was my confidante. As far as club matters go, he would always be there to listen to me, my views and opinions.

“He would help me with things I might want to change or we might need to look at alter with the club. I think he would be very proud if he was here now to say we achieved everything we could have possibly achieved up to his untimely death.”

Mike Thomas held a number of roles in his time with Clevedon RFC, with his last role as President, which he held from 2004 until January. - Credit: Kev Weaver

Thomas’ son Richard says he was “proud” of his Dad and “privileged” to be his son.

He said: “He meant everything to me. I spent a lot of time down at the club with him, watching games, a few beers after the game and he was my world really.”

Richard says Mike was “very humble” and had a number of qualities that stood out and his caring nature was of the reasons why he was well loved by so many.

“His pastoral care was fantastic,” he said.

“He was head of games in school but then he went on to be head of house as well his pastoral care was second to none.

“He would always listen to people; you could always see him down the centre of Clevedon. If you wanted to find him, he would be down the centre of Clevedon chatting to people.

“A lot of people sat down and miss their chats with him down the triangle.

“He drove down to pick kids up that were in Millfield to play rugby and crickets and parents would phoning up “it’s eight o clock at night where are my kids? And Mum used to say “where is my husband?” He’s off doing what they want to do trying to help them out we well.

“I’m not sure if the rugby club was his first home or second home. You always knew where to find him. If he weren’t at home, he was either down the Triangle or down the club.

“He is going to leave a massive hole in the community and the rugby club really and our lives, a lot of people’s lives.”