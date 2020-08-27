Super Williams spell sets up Cleeve for first success of summer on trip to Failand

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 August 2020

Ben Williams took 6-13 for Cleeve

Cleeve claimed their first win of the 2020 season at Failand & Portbury in the Bristol & District League’s Pod E on Saturday.

Captain Tom Carpenter put the home side into bat and saw Andy Barnsley (1-22) and Glenn Lewin provide early control with the new ball.

Opening batsman Matt Hildrew had to go off to hospital in an ambulance after being hit on the head and veteran Mark Jones provided the breakthrough with a throw from the deep for Carpenter to complete a run out, with Barnsley then getting reward.

Sam Williams and Carpenter combined for another run out to make it 51-3, before medium-pacers Mitch Want (1-13) and Ben Williams turned the screw.

Williams, bowling for the first time this season, claimed 6-13 in five overs, with all of his victims bowled, as Failand were skittled for 69 in the 25th over.

Phil Gostlin and Sam Williams began Cleeve’s reply, but the former fell without scoring in the first over.

Barnsley was out for five, caught at square leg, and Williams followed after a quickfire 28, caught at third man.

But Lewin (14 not out) and Want (19 not out) saw Cleeve to a seven-wicket win in the 12th over ahead of a trip to Bedminster thirds for the last game of the shortened campaign.

The seconds were also understrength and had to field five under-18 players at home against Clevedon thirds in Pod N.

Captain George Parsons invited the visitors to bat first, with Robbie Wilsher (0-62) and Max Viney (0-17) going unrewarded despite determined efforts with the new ball.

Veteran Andy Martin (1-35) managed some control in his eight overs, with Josh Geal (1-27) also having success.

Leg-spinner Ellis Turner (1-55) and Terry Horler (1-45) got in on the act, with Freddie Joyce (2-32) nabbing a brace as Clevedon closed on 277 from their 40 overs.

Parsons fell for a quickfire 31 in reply, with Martin (10) bowled soon after, before Dan Dixon departed for 20 to a catch at mid-on.

Horler (15) and Turner (31) put on 32, with Viney and Thomas Brown unbeaten at the close with Cleeve well short in a 143-run loss.

They host Wrington firsts in their final game this weekend.

