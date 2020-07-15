Advanced search

Clevedon will 'bounce back' against Winterbourne says new man Thorpe

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 July 2020

Ryan Thorpe would score 71 runs from 83 balls in his first game following his move from Lansdown CC. Picture: Jason Crane

Ryan Thorpe would score 71 runs from 83 balls in his first game following his move from Lansdown CC. Picture: Jason Crane

Clevedon’s new signing Ryan Thorpe says they will “bounce back” when they travel to Winterbourne this weekend, following their five-wicket defeat at home to Bedminster.

Clevedon's Harry Ellision during their friendly with Bedminster. Picture: Josh ThomasClevedon's Harry Ellision during their friendly with Bedminster. Picture: Josh Thomas

Thorpe scored 71 runs from 83 balls in his first game for the club following his move from Lansdown and, despite defeat, is relishing the season ahead said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“They have been a local team to me living in Yatton for 20 years since I’ve been playing, it’s probably about time I joined them. I had good times at Lansdown, we had a good promotion up there, maybe my face didn’t fit as it should have.

“I’ve got new horizons here – score a few runs, enjoy playing cricket again, that’s the main thing, that’s what we are all here to do, enjoy playing cricket.

“I haven’t played for about a year, the rest of the squad hasn’t played for eight months. We struggled early doors, but we knuckled down behind the ball and made a few runs, it’s good for the team.

Dan Williams during Clevedon's game with Bedminster. Picture: Josh Thomas.Dan Williams during Clevedon's game with Bedminster. Picture: Josh Thomas.

“It doesn’t really matter when you have lost the game, but I’m happy with my first game for the club, scored a few runs and get to know a few of the boys. That’s the main thing, we crack on next week.”

With guidelines set in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Throne admitted it was a difficult match to play in.

But after all four Clevedon sides took on Bedminster last weekend, Thorpe aims to use Saturday’s next friendly with Winterbourne as a chance to give them some much needed confidence ahead of the new WEPL season starting.

He added: “We are all used to having really good team morale, going in, take a wicket, high-fiving, a real buzz of each other. It’s almost a bit quiet out there, like there is not much buzz.

“There’s nothing better when you are cheering your teammates when they have got a big wicket. It’s a all a little bit quiet out there, same on the side nobody can can come to speak to us or anything like that.

“It’s all very separated but we need to do it for the foreseeable future, hopefully we get back playing to good cricket.

“We had 250, 300 people up here (Saturday) watching the cricket in the sun, having a few drinks that’s what it’s all about in my eyes.

“Let’s bounce back next week, try to get a win under our belt before we start the league hopefully on July 25 and we will see where we go from there.”

