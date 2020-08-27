Advanced search

Ware’s maiden century sets up Barrow Gurney win

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2020

Kian Ware is congratulated by teammate Bernie Forge

Kian Ware is congratulated by teammate Bernie Forge

Kian Ware’s maiden century for Barrow Gurney helped them beat Backwell Flax Bourton on Sunday.

Chasing 189 after some consistent bowling led by Mike Lilley (2-16), Ware put on 92 with Bernie Forge (45) after losing a wicket to the first ball of their innings.

Ware hit five sixes and 10 fours to make 100 off just 62 balls, but fell with Barrow still 20 runs short of their target.

After a lower-order wobble, ninth-wicket duo Leo Brace and Steve Owen sealed victory in the West Division match.

Frank Forge (4-13), Matt Owen (2-9) and Ed Holdaway (2-13) combined with the ball against Claverham seconds on Saturday, with debutant Daniel Tallamy (2-10) mopping up the tail.

Phil Milton (11) and Bernie Forge (30) put on 56 for the first Barrow wicket, before Ben Skuse and Connor Jones sealed victory.

The seconds struggled to make 155 off 40 overs against Old Bristolians fourths, after Oscar Livesey (34) and Peter Rooney (28) made starts, and saw the visitors ease to victory with 15 overs to spare.

