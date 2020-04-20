Portishead Cricket Club seek more female players

Portishead Cricket Club during their open day to promote ‘This Girl Can’ campaign. Archant

A cricket club in North Somerset, that is part of the ‘This Girl Can‘ campaign, aims to keep girls and women in sport healthy while also having fun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Portishead Cricket Club play through the summer at the lake grounds in Portishead and indoors at Gordano School during the winter.

The club, supported by the Somerset Cricket Board, provide all kit and have many coaches who have all gained ECB qualifications.

There are local friendlies, with leagues for both indoors and outdoors, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, the club have posted weekly practice videos on Facebook to keep everyone connected.

Prior to lockdown there was an open day for girls aged over eight where all had an excellent afternoon, learning new skills and meeting new friends. A group of several mums also joined in and demonstrated some great bowling!

A new date will be set up soon once everything is safely possible. The club also look forward to welcoming any new players to the ladies and girls’ under-11 and under-13 teams, with dads also welcome to join the men’s team.

Email girlsoftballpcc@gmail.com for further details.