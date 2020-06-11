North Somerset Youth Cricket League reveal cup and plate coin toss winners

Uphill Castle U15s manager Paddy Holyday receives the bespoke cup winners' medal from Jason Belcher Archant

The North Somerset Youth Cricket League revealed the winners of its cup and plate competitions at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henry Robinson receives the plate winners' medal for Wrington U15s from Jason Belcher Henry Robinson receives the plate winners' medal for Wrington U15s from Jason Belcher

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite a relaxation of the social distancing rules under guidance of the Government and ECB, it was not possible for the finals to actually be played this year, with the NSYCL deciding to continue with a coin toss conducted by results officer Mark Walker. Uphill Castle won the under-15 cup for the first time in their history, with Clevedon as runners-up, and Wrington took under-15 plate honours for the first time – having won the under-13 plate a year earlier – with Backwell Flax Bourton finishing runners-up for the second year in a row.

The under-13 cup final was a repeat of the 2019 showpiece, but the outcome was reversed as Weston Wizards were dethroned and Long Ashton were crowned for the first time.

Clevedon Crusaders won the under-13 plate, avenging a preliminary round defeat for Clevedon Chiefs at the hands of Portishead Pirates.

With no trophies to be awarded to the winners, as these are safely locked up in the cabinets of the 2019 winners, the NSYCL have presented winners and runners-up with new bespoke medals supplied by Trophyman (www.trophyman.co.uk).

Clevedon U13 Plate Winners Youth Coordinator Elaine Ford and U15 Cup Runner Up Mike Wilson receive their medals from Jason Belcher Clevedon U13 Plate Winners Youth Coordinator Elaine Ford and U15 Cup Runner Up Mike Wilson receive their medals from Jason Belcher

Another reward for the winners is they also get to host the finals in the following season.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst lockdown measures are now allowing club cricketers to the use some of the outdoor facilities it is likely league games will be fulfilled and we would like to thank our main sponsors, accountants Four Fifty Partnership (www.fourfifty.co.uk) for their support.”