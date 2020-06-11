North Somerset Youth Cricket League reveal cup and plate coin toss winners
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 June 2020
Archant
The North Somerset Youth Cricket League revealed the winners of its cup and plate competitions at the weekend.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite a relaxation of the social distancing rules under guidance of the Government and ECB, it was not possible for the finals to actually be played this year, with the NSYCL deciding to continue with a coin toss conducted by results officer Mark Walker. Uphill Castle won the under-15 cup for the first time in their history, with Clevedon as runners-up, and Wrington took under-15 plate honours for the first time – having won the under-13 plate a year earlier – with Backwell Flax Bourton finishing runners-up for the second year in a row.
The under-13 cup final was a repeat of the 2019 showpiece, but the outcome was reversed as Weston Wizards were dethroned and Long Ashton were crowned for the first time.
Clevedon Crusaders won the under-13 plate, avenging a preliminary round defeat for Clevedon Chiefs at the hands of Portishead Pirates.
With no trophies to be awarded to the winners, as these are safely locked up in the cabinets of the 2019 winners, the NSYCL have presented winners and runners-up with new bespoke medals supplied by Trophyman (www.trophyman.co.uk).
Another reward for the winners is they also get to host the finals in the following season.
A spokesperson said: “Whilst lockdown measures are now allowing club cricketers to the use some of the outdoor facilities it is likely league games will be fulfilled and we would like to thank our main sponsors, accountants Four Fifty Partnership (www.fourfifty.co.uk) for their support.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.