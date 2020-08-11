Mixed results for Cleeve in friendly encounters

Cleeve had mixed fortunes in their latest friendly outings at the weekend.

The first team were sent into the field by Backwell Flax Bourton with temperatures in the mid-30s and struggled to contain the home batsmen on a small ground.

Opening bowlers Andy Barnsley (1-28), Ben Pinkney (1-60) and Connor Hance (1-46) toiled away, before left-arm spinner Sam Williams made the breakthrough.

Nat Pinkney (0-45) was unsuccessful, but Max Viney (1-30) and Dan Jones (1-44) had some joy in their five-over spells as only Barnsley secured any real control.

Run outs by Nat Pinkney and Mitch Want, plus catches from Williams (2), Ben Pinkney and Tom Carpenter produced some fielding highlights as the hosts closed on a whopping 280-8.

After a well-earned tea break, Cleeve openers James Ball (17) and Williams started well, putting on 39 before Ball was out caught.

Hance departed without scoring, before Williams and Glenn Lewin (26) compiled a partnership to take Cleeve to 99-3.

Williams fell three runs short of a half-century soon after, with Barnsley (15) the only other batsman in double figures as they collapsed to 136 all out with 11 overs remaining.

Defeat gives skipper Carpenter plenty to work on ahead of next Saturday’s home clash versus Portishead.

There was better news for the seconds, who beat Old Bristolians Westbury thirds.

Captain George Parsons lost the toss and saw his side also sent into the field, with the OBs opener making batting look easy on a flat track.

Young opening bowlers Alex Grubb and Jack Whiting failed to make a breakthrough, but the introduction of veteran Phil Gostlin brought control and the wickets of both batsmen, caught by Charlie Grubb.

Gostlin eventually finished with 3-27, while the introduction of teenager Josh Geal (1-24) brought success and control at the other end.

Kelston Crew was unsuccessful, but leg spinner Ellis Turner bowled with control and took 1-47 from his seven overs, while veteran Stuart Williams (0-32) bowled out the last eight overs from one end without success despite some catching chances as OBs closed on 206-5.

In reply, veteran Grubb showed Cleeve’s intent as he blasted the first ball to the boundary for four and went on to score his third successive half-century.

Once Grubb fell for 52, Parsons (11) soon followed to leave the stage set for Dan Dixon (70) to notch up his second consecutive half-century.

Cary Elswood hit a quickfire 17 before being bowled, but Turner went for no score before Crew and Alex Grubb sealed victory in the 38th over.

The side travel to the Lake Grounds next Saturday to complete the double header against Portishead, in a fixture always enjoyed against a completive yet friendly club.