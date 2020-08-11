Advanced search

Free cricket coaching at Barrow Gurney

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 August 2020

Barrow Gurney's Bernie Forge batting for Cornwall

Barrow Gurney Cricket Club is offering up to six weeks of free cricket coaching, starting this month.

It is open to anyone aged 13 years or over, male or female, from beginners, returning cricketers to anyone seeking a few tips.

Coaching is on a 1:1 basis or up to groups of three can be accommodated at times to suit individual circumstances.

Bernie Forge is a level two coach who has recently graduated with a BSC (Hons) in PE & Sport at Cardiff Met University.

Forge is Barrow’s first team opening batsman and wicketkeeper and a current county womens player who is looking to move into the teaching and coaching profession.

For more details or to register interest please email: barrowgurneycricket@gmail.com.

