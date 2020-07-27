Five-star Horton helps Clevedon beat Winterbourne

Max Horton bowling for Clevedon (pic Jason Crane) Archant

Max Horton starred against Winterbourne for the second week running as Clevedon made it back-to-back victories with a 79-run triumph in a rain-affected clash at Dial Hill.

Harry Ellison hits out (Pic Jason Crane) Harry Ellison hits out (Pic Jason Crane)

After bagging four wickets the previous weekend, the young off-spinner claimed 5-34 on just his third appearance for the club as Winterbourne were dismissed for 116 in pursuit of a revised target of 196 after Clevedon had posted 157-2 in 31 overs.

Harry Ellison led the home side’s charge with the bat in the WEPL Covid Group B encounter, hitting a six and seven fours in his unbeaten 71 after the early loss of James Regan (14) and Adnan Mufti (22).

Connor Crane offered strong support at number four with an unbeaten 38, before rain curtailed the innings with nine overs of the allotted 40 remaining.

The Duckworth Lewis system boosted the Clevedon total, leaving Winterbourne needing 196 from 31 overs, and when Jack Harding (1-18) removed Owen Lingard in the opening over, the home side were well and truly on top.

Harry Ellison acknowledges a half century (pic Jason Crane) Harry Ellison acknowledges a half century (pic Jason Crane)

Horton’s early introduction brought about two quick wickets, before Will Thirkell (2-19) joined the party.

Horton’s rampage continued as the youngster quickly reduced Winterbourne to 97-8, while Harding’s run out had the visitors nine down.

Matt Carpenter (1-10) then returned to wrap up the innings and a comprehensive home victory.

Clevedon are the odd ones out left without a fixture in their seven-team group this weekend.

Clevedon

J Regan b Blake 14

A Mufti st Bracey b Parker 22

H Ellison not out 71

C Crane not out 38

Extras 12

Total (2 wkts, 31 overs) 157

Did not bat: J Lintott, R Thorpe, W Thirkell, M Horton, M Carpenter, J Caddick, J Harding.

Fall: 16, 90.

Bowling: Blake 5-0-18-1, Shine 6-0-20-0, Vickery 4-0-26-0, Oakes 3-0-21-0, Parker 7-0-41-1, Duncan 6-0-25-0.

Winterbourne

O Lingard c Regan b Harding 0

C Brown b Horton 20

B Parker lbw Horton 26

S Bracey b Thirkell 4

C Shine st Regan b Horton 24

S Hamid lbw Thirkell 0

Z Hamid c Lintott b Horton 6

D Vickery c Lintott b Horton 3

A Oakes b Carpenter 13

A Duncan run out 3

A Blake not out 3

Extras 14

Total (27.5 overs) 116

Fall: 3, 50, 60, 61, 61, 91, 94, 97, 102, 116.

Bowling: Harding 4-0-18-1, Carpenter 3.5-0-10-1, Thirkell 6-0-19-2, Lintott 4-0-17-0, Horton 7-0-34-5, Caddick 3-1-11-0.

Clevedon won by 80 runs (Winterbourne revised target 196 in 31 overs).