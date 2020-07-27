Advanced search

Five-star Horton helps Clevedon beat Winterbourne

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 July 2020

Max Horton bowling for Clevedon (pic Jason Crane)

Max Horton bowling for Clevedon (pic Jason Crane)

Archant

Max Horton starred against Winterbourne for the second week running as Clevedon made it back-to-back victories with a 79-run triumph in a rain-affected clash at Dial Hill.

Harry Ellison hits out (Pic Jason Crane)Harry Ellison hits out (Pic Jason Crane)

After bagging four wickets the previous weekend, the young off-spinner claimed 5-34 on just his third appearance for the club as Winterbourne were dismissed for 116 in pursuit of a revised target of 196 after Clevedon had posted 157-2 in 31 overs.

Harry Ellison led the home side’s charge with the bat in the WEPL Covid Group B encounter, hitting a six and seven fours in his unbeaten 71 after the early loss of James Regan (14) and Adnan Mufti (22).

Connor Crane offered strong support at number four with an unbeaten 38, before rain curtailed the innings with nine overs of the allotted 40 remaining.

The Duckworth Lewis system boosted the Clevedon total, leaving Winterbourne needing 196 from 31 overs, and when Jack Harding (1-18) removed Owen Lingard in the opening over, the home side were well and truly on top.

Harry Ellison acknowledges a half century (pic Jason Crane)Harry Ellison acknowledges a half century (pic Jason Crane)

Horton’s early introduction brought about two quick wickets, before Will Thirkell (2-19) joined the party.

Horton’s rampage continued as the youngster quickly reduced Winterbourne to 97-8, while Harding’s run out had the visitors nine down.

Matt Carpenter (1-10) then returned to wrap up the innings and a comprehensive home victory.

Clevedon are the odd ones out left without a fixture in their seven-team group this weekend.

Clevedon

J Regan b Blake 14

A Mufti st Bracey b Parker 22

H Ellison not out 71

C Crane not out 38

Extras 12

Total (2 wkts, 31 overs) 157

Did not bat: J Lintott, R Thorpe, W Thirkell, M Horton, M Carpenter, J Caddick, J Harding.

Fall: 16, 90.

Bowling: Blake 5-0-18-1, Shine 6-0-20-0, Vickery 4-0-26-0, Oakes 3-0-21-0, Parker 7-0-41-1, Duncan 6-0-25-0.

Winterbourne

O Lingard c Regan b Harding 0

C Brown b Horton 20

B Parker lbw Horton 26

S Bracey b Thirkell 4

C Shine st Regan b Horton 24

S Hamid lbw Thirkell 0

Z Hamid c Lintott b Horton 6

D Vickery c Lintott b Horton 3

A Oakes b Carpenter 13

A Duncan run out 3

A Blake not out 3

Extras 14

Total (27.5 overs) 116

Fall: 3, 50, 60, 61, 61, 91, 94, 97, 102, 116.

Bowling: Harding 4-0-18-1, Carpenter 3.5-0-10-1, Thirkell 6-0-19-2, Lintott 4-0-17-0, Horton 7-0-34-5, Caddick 3-1-11-0.

Clevedon won by 80 runs (Winterbourne revised target 196 in 31 overs).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Police appeal after public indecency report at Clevedon beach

Police want to talk to this man in relation to a report of public indecency.

Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google

School bus damaged and rubbish dumped as travellers leave playing fields

Travellers have left Gordano School playing fields at Clapton Lane in Portishead. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Most Read

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Police appeal after public indecency report at Clevedon beach

Police want to talk to this man in relation to a report of public indecency.

Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google

School bus damaged and rubbish dumped as travellers leave playing fields

Travellers have left Gordano School playing fields at Clapton Lane in Portishead. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Five-star Horton helps Clevedon beat Winterbourne

Max Horton bowling for Clevedon (pic Jason Crane)

Bloomin’ lovely

Sarah Tynan Flowers has moved to 15 High Street, Portishead

An Inkaredible Kid

Inka completed walk on Clevedon Pier

Final word interview

Mike Yeatman

Funding boost worth £400k to tackle theft and burglary in streets across the district