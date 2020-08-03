Fisher to the fore for beaten Barrow Gurney

Guy Fisher hits out for Barrow Gurney Archant

Barrow Gurney’s Guy Fisher had a weekend to remember although all three teams lost against higher-ranked opposition.

At Hobbs Lane, the firsts were narrowly beaten by Old Bristolian 2nds, as the hosts recovered from an early loss with Bernie Forge (29) putting on 86 with Fisher.

As he increased his shot-making Fisher eventually fell for 66, but Ellie and Ed Holdaway (37) came together in a quick 60-run stand before the latter was bowled pushing the rate.

Ellie (39) was caught on the boundary but Kian Ware (25 not out) helped the score to 221-6.

Mark Fisher and Kieran Owen opened the Barrow bowling with great accuracy but no luc as the visitors slowly accumulated a good platform before Frank Forge (1-43) struck with a quicker ball.

A run out and a couple of wickets for Ed Holdaway (2-48), including opener Simpson for 54 kept the pressure up, and Rob Figueiredo (1-45) bagged a caught and bowled, before Langan (43 not out) saw Old Bs home with only two balls to spare in a very exciting finish.

The seconds fielded four senior debutants against Oldfield Park at The Grove and were shot out for 110 with Mark Gracey (32) and Nick Heal (27) achieving the solitary bonus point.

The hosts soon knocked that off without loss, before Sunday saw Guy Fisher in the runs again, with a fluent 68 forming the basis of Barrow’s 155-9 against Easton Cuttlefish.

Fisher also took two catches off Steve Owen (2-16), while Ed Holdaway (2-7) claimed two wickets in two balls, but the visitors won with four wickets and seven overs to spare.