Captain Lintott leads the way to help Clevedon edge past Bishopston
PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 August 2020
Archant
Clevedon won a low-scoring encounter against Bishopston on Saturday, as Jake Lintott’s half century and Will Thirkell’s four wickets secured a 29-run win at Dial Hill.
Batting first, Lintott (64) and Connor Crane (19) were the only players to reach double figures as Clevedon were bowled out for just 115 inside 34 overs.
Matt Carpenter’s (3-24) opening spell then tore through the Bishopston top order, before Thirkell (4-12), Lintott (1-19) and Max Horton (1-18) sealed victory in their West of England Premier League Covid Group B encounter.
Clevedon are due to make the short trip to Congresbury for their penultimate match on Saturday (12.30pm).
The seconds won a rain-reduced clash at their Bedminster rivals by 67 runs last weekend.
Scott Ford (35) and Ali Balcombe (29) helped Clevedon recover from 85-6 to post an impressive total of 147-8.
Jack Davey (2-12) and Balcombe (3-12) then backed up that strong showing with the bat to pile the pressure on the hosts, before Tyler Leaman (2-21) and James Caddick (2-20) put the final nails in the Bedminster coffin.
Louie Woodlands struck his maiden senior league hundred as Clevedon thirds stormed to a 143-run victory over Cleeve on Saturday.
Woodlands struck an unbeaten 105 from just 80 balls, including 10 fours, with Mark Jenkins adding 51 at the top of the order as they ended on 277-7.
Zak Malpas was the pick of the Clevedon attack with 3-25, while Archie Birbeck (2-24) was also in the wickets, as Cleeve were restricted to 134-6 from 40 overs.
