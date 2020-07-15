Really good to be back says Clevedon captain Lintott as four teams face Bedminster

Clevedon line-up ahead of thier fixture with Bedminster on Saturday. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Clevedon captain Jake Lintott said it was “really good” to be back despite their long-awaited return to action ending in defeat against Bedminster at Dial Hill on Saturday, writes Josh Thomas.

Clevedon Cricket Club captain Jake Lintott in action against Bedminster. Picture: Jason Crane. Clevedon Cricket Club captain Jake Lintott in action against Bedminster. Picture: Jason Crane.

Batting first in warm Somerset sunshine, Lintott’s side were reeling at 59-6 after impressive opening spells from Joe Millard (4-34) and Jack Gibbs (3-45).

But debutant Ryan Thorpe hit an impressive 71, smashing seven fours and one six from 83 balls, as he and tailenders Matt Carpenter (20) and Dan Williams (19) helped the hosts to 190 all out.

In reply, Williams (1-11) removed the dangerous Steve Snell early on, but Bedminster were rarely troubled and reached their target with five wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Max Tryfonos top scored with 49 runs from 65 balls, before falling to Will Thirkell (1-18) as Jack Harding was the pick of the Clevedon attack with 3-45.

Adan Mufti scored eights from 21 runs in Clevedon's game with Bedminster. Picture: Jason Crane. Adan Mufti scored eights from 21 runs in Clevedon's game with Bedminster. Picture: Jason Crane.

But it was the visitors who took victory with 38 balls left.

“It was really good to get back out there, obviously it’s been quite a long time since we last played a game,” said Lintott.

“We had a good group of lads against Bedminster and it was a really good opportunity just to go out and play some cricket.

“All the guidelines were in place, which were pretty good, set up by the ECB, it was nice and relaxed and allowed the game to flow, and didn’t really interfere with anything to much.

Clevedon Cricket Club's ground - Dial Hill. Picture: Josh Thomas. Clevedon Cricket Club's ground - Dial Hill. Picture: Josh Thomas.

“It was good and we have got that feeling of enjoyment after a game, which is great.”

Clevedon’s spinners took centre stage at The Clanage as the second XI battled to a 52-run win over their Bedminster rivals.

James Caddick (5-16), Jack Banks (3-6) and Tyler Leaman (2-2) starred with the ball, as Clevedon fought back to start their season on a high.

Having posted 157 batting first, thanks mainly to Ali Balcombe’s 47, Bedminster looked in total control at 88-2.

But enter the Clevedon spin trio of Caddick, Banks and Leaman, who tore through the Bedminster line-up to earn an impressive victory.

Elsewhere, Clevedon third XI lost by 143 runs to their Bedminster counterparts on Sunday, while the fourth XI were beaten by 64 runs.