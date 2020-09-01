Clevedon captain Lintott has Blast on Bears debut, while Thirkell picks up a six pack!

Clevedon's Will Thirkell in action at Congresbury

Clevedon’s first XI captain Jake Lintott produced a man of the match display on his debut for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast T20 on Sunday.

Clevedon's Will Thirkell celebrates a wicket at Congresbury

Left-arm wrist spinner Lintott, who has led Clevedon for the past four seasons, signed a short-term deal at Edgbaston earlier in the week and was thrown straight into the action for Birmingham Bears at Sophia Gardens.

Lintott dismissed Glamorgan’s Marchant de Lange as he finished with impressive figures of 1-13 from his four overs, as the hosts were held to 140-9, and the Bears cruised to a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

Warwickshire’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: “As a left-arm spinner, Jake offers us something completely different and having variety within a bowling attack is key for a successful T20 campaign.

“He impressed in the second XI games he played for us last summer and we’ve enjoyed having him within the squad over the last few months. Jake is a potential matchwinner.”

Clevedon's Jake Lintott celebrates a wicket for Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast

Clevedon claimed a 57-run win over Congresbury in their WEPL Covid Pod B clash in Lintott’s absence on Saturday.

Stand-in captain Will Thirkell took 6-10 from eight metronomic overs as they won a low-scoring contest for the second week running on their travels.

Connor Crane (39) and Scott Ford (26) top scored as Clevedon posted 133 on a challenging wicket, before Thirkell’s left-arm spin reduced the hosts to 50-6.

Max Horton (1-11), Adnan Mufti (1-6), Ali Balcombe (1-26) and Jack Harding (1-22) also had success as Congresbury were skittled for 76.

Clevedon welcome Downend to Dial Hill for their final match on Saturday (12.30pm).

Mark Bibbing’s second string were eight-run winners over Keynsham in their B&D League encounter to ensure they would finish top of their group.

The experienced head of John Bachelor led the way with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 58 from 73 balls as Clevedon reached 163-7 from their 40 overs.

And the youngsters then shone in the field, with seamer Jake Brand ripping through the Keynsham batting to finsh with 5-36.

Tyler Leaman (2-17) also impressed for the home side, while promising wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Wilson claimed four dismissals behind the stumps on a satisfying afternoon.