Advanced search

Clevedon captain Lintott has Blast on Bears debut, while Thirkell picks up a six pack!

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 September 2020

Clevedon's Will Thirkell in action at Congresbury (pic Jason Crane)

Clevedon's Will Thirkell in action at Congresbury (pic Jason Crane)

Archant

Clevedon’s first XI captain Jake Lintott produced a man of the match display on his debut for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast T20 on Sunday.

Clevedon's Will Thirkell celebrates a wicket at Congresbury (pic Jason Crane)Clevedon's Will Thirkell celebrates a wicket at Congresbury (pic Jason Crane)

Left-arm wrist spinner Lintott, who has led Clevedon for the past four seasons, signed a short-term deal at Edgbaston earlier in the week and was thrown straight into the action for Birmingham Bears at Sophia Gardens.

Lintott dismissed Glamorgan’s Marchant de Lange as he finished with impressive figures of 1-13 from his four overs, as the hosts were held to 140-9, and the Bears cruised to a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

Warwickshire’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace said: “As a left-arm spinner, Jake offers us something completely different and having variety within a bowling attack is key for a successful T20 campaign.

“He impressed in the second XI games he played for us last summer and we’ve enjoyed having him within the squad over the last few months. Jake is a potential matchwinner.”

Clevedon's Jake Lintott celebrates a wicket for Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast (pic Cricpix/James Marsh)Clevedon's Jake Lintott celebrates a wicket for Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast (pic Cricpix/James Marsh)

Clevedon claimed a 57-run win over Congresbury in their WEPL Covid Pod B clash in Lintott’s absence on Saturday.

Stand-in captain Will Thirkell took 6-10 from eight metronomic overs as they won a low-scoring contest for the second week running on their travels.

Connor Crane (39) and Scott Ford (26) top scored as Clevedon posted 133 on a challenging wicket, before Thirkell’s left-arm spin reduced the hosts to 50-6.

Max Horton (1-11), Adnan Mufti (1-6), Ali Balcombe (1-26) and Jack Harding (1-22) also had success as Congresbury were skittled for 76.

Clevedon welcome Downend to Dial Hill for their final match on Saturday (12.30pm).

Mark Bibbing’s second string were eight-run winners over Keynsham in their B&D League encounter to ensure they would finish top of their group.

The experienced head of John Bachelor led the way with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 58 from 73 balls as Clevedon reached 163-7 from their 40 overs.

And the youngsters then shone in the field, with seamer Jake Brand ripping through the Keynsham batting to finsh with 5-36.

Tyler Leaman (2-17) also impressed for the home side, while promising wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Wilson claimed four dismissals behind the stumps on a satisfying afternoon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Fears B&M proposal will turn Clevedon into a ‘ghost town’

An artist's impression of the redeveloped B&M store in Clevedon.

Portishead man raises more than £3,400 for a terminally ill father

Joe Woodland with Gary Atkinson

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Villagers fight proposal to site homes on greenbelt near beauty spot

MP Liam Fox with Simon Bluck and the Ham Green campaign group in January.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon captain Lintott has Blast on Bears debut, while Thirkell picks up a six pack!

Clevedon's Will Thirkell in action at Congresbury (pic Jason Crane)

Cleeve complete shortened season with win treble as Williams hits career best

Andy Martin hit an unbeaten 56 for Cleeve seconds

Clevedon end pre-season well ahead of FA Cup trip, new Western League campaign

Morgan Williams on the ball watched by Morgan Davies (pic Tony Merrett)

Entries open for Somerset Business Awards 2021

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego.

Charity pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ supporters for fundraising efforts during pandemic

Harry Penwarden taking on the 5km for CHSW.