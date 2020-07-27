Clevedon Ladies claim pair of wins at festival

Morgan Jenkins batting for Clevedon Ladies druring the Sudbrook Cricket Club Festival Archant

Clevedon Ladies won both of their games of softball cricket in their first Sudbrook Cricket Club Festival of the season.

The Ladies have recently returned back to training, where they are coached by Paul Jenkins on Friday night between 6-8pm at Clevedon Cricket Club, came up against Malpas Clevedon in their first game.

India, Maddi and Harriet all reached the boundary with their batting skills.

There were wickets taken in matches by Maddi, Harriet and Sophie as they secured victory in their first encounter by 41 runs, after the girls, who are all under-18, scored 292 to their opponents 251.

In their second match against Sudbrook Sinners, the teenagers, under match-day coach Lotty Furlong, could be forgiven if they let their performances slip.

But the ladies put in a very good performance, which deserved to be praised, after winning by 29 runs having finished on 290, compared to the visitors 261.