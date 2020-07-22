Clevedon pick up first win of the season by five-wicket over Winterbourne

Clevedon's James Regan takes a sensational diving catch off the bowling of Matt Carpenter. Picture: Jason Crane Archant

Clevedon’s new boys took centre stage, as James Regan and Max Horton played starring roles in a five-wicket victory over Winterbourne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Off-spinner Horton, a new arrival from Claverham, took four for 28 from eight overs to help dismiss the hosts for 165 after they had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Will Thirkell (three for 22) and Matt Carpenter (two for 18) were also in the wickets for Jake Lintott’s side, who eventually bowled Winterbourne out inside 35 overs of the allotted 40.

The Clevedon reply turned into the James Regan show, as the wicket-keeper batsman who has joined from Taunton St Andrews raced past 50 from just 45 balls, before falling 10 runs short of maiden century for the club.

Regan smashed nine fours and five sixes in his destructive 80-ball knock, before Ryan Thorpe continued his fine start for the club with 21 not out from just six balls – with two fours and two sixes – to see Clevedon home with 11 overs to spare.

Clevedon welcome Winterbourne to Dial Hill on Saturday (12.30pm) in the West of England Premier League’s revamped Covid Group B competition.

The seconds suffered their first defeat of the 2020 season last weekend as their Winterbourne rivals edged to a final over victory by three wickets at Dial Hill.

John Bachelor (40) top scored for the hosts, with Glenn Coppack (25) also chipping in as Clevedon posted 174-9 from their 40 overs.

Three early wickets then had Mark Bibbing’s side in control, before half centuries from Chris Kay (56) and James Williams (69) saw Winterbourne home from the first ball of the final over.

Ben Hussey’s magnificent unbeaten century fired Clevedon thirds to a four-wicket triumph at Winterbourne.

Hussey’s matchwinning 131 not out came from just 102 deliveries and included 22 fours and one six, as Clevedon recovered from 45-4 to reach their target with 20 balls to spare.

Jack Houston played his part with a well-crafted 47 during a fifth-wicket partnership of 153 with Hussey.

Earlier, Houston had also been the pick of the bowlers with 2-36 from eight overs, while Dan Carrington (2-23) was also in the wickets.

But the day belonged to Hussey, whose sensational innings led his side to a commanding win.