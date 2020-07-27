Advanced search

Cleeve seconds well beaten by Barrow Gurney rivals

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 July 2020

Charlie Grubb hits out for Cleeve seconds on his way to a half century

Charlie Grubb hits out for Cleeve seconds on his way to a half century

Archant

Cleeve seconds came up short against Barrow Gurney in a friendly.

Charlie Grubb after his 59 for Cleeve secondsCharlie Grubb after his 59 for Cleeve seconds

Stand-in captain Kelston Crew put the host into bat, with Alex Grubb and Paul Todd bowling four overs each without success at a cost of 25 and 19 runs respectively.

Spinners Stuart Williams and debutant Terry Horler stemmed the flow for a short while, with the latter claiming his first wicket thanks to a Dan Jones catch and finishing with 2-37 from five overs.

Jones had a lively but wicketless four-over spell at a cost of 15 runs, while debutant wrist spinner Ellis Turner clipped the off stump with a perfect delivery to claim his first scalp.

Mark Jones conceded 25 runs off five overs, but Crew (2-30) had late success as Williams took a catch at deep mid-on.

Andy Martin (3-38) proved the pick of the attack after a six-over spell, with Todd taking a catch in the deep as Barrow reached 243 from their 40 overs.

Cleeve lost Mark Jones for a single in reply, but Charlie Grubb hit several sixes into surrounding fields during his usual flowing innings.

Wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end, though, with Carey Elswood (12) the only one to reach double figures as Dan Joes, Martin, Turner, Williams, Crew and Alex Grubb were all out caught.

Grubb eventually succumbed for 59 as Cleeve were dismissed for 132 to suffer a big margin of defeat.

The first team saw their home friendly against Whitchurch fall victim to the rain without a ball being bowled.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Most Read

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Cleeve seconds well beaten by Barrow Gurney rivals

Charlie Grubb hits out for Cleeve seconds on his way to a half century

North Somerset Tennis Academy camps start

North Somerset Tennis Academy have special offers for summer camps

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Visiting restrictions relaxed at recycling centres

People can now visit recycling centres more than one a month. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google