Cleeve seconds well beaten by Barrow Gurney rivals

Charlie Grubb hits out for Cleeve seconds on his way to a half century

Cleeve seconds came up short against Barrow Gurney in a friendly.

Charlie Grubb after his 59 for Cleeve seconds Charlie Grubb after his 59 for Cleeve seconds

Stand-in captain Kelston Crew put the host into bat, with Alex Grubb and Paul Todd bowling four overs each without success at a cost of 25 and 19 runs respectively.

Spinners Stuart Williams and debutant Terry Horler stemmed the flow for a short while, with the latter claiming his first wicket thanks to a Dan Jones catch and finishing with 2-37 from five overs.

Jones had a lively but wicketless four-over spell at a cost of 15 runs, while debutant wrist spinner Ellis Turner clipped the off stump with a perfect delivery to claim his first scalp.

Mark Jones conceded 25 runs off five overs, but Crew (2-30) had late success as Williams took a catch at deep mid-on.

Andy Martin (3-38) proved the pick of the attack after a six-over spell, with Todd taking a catch in the deep as Barrow reached 243 from their 40 overs.

Cleeve lost Mark Jones for a single in reply, but Charlie Grubb hit several sixes into surrounding fields during his usual flowing innings.

Wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end, though, with Carey Elswood (12) the only one to reach double figures as Dan Joes, Martin, Turner, Williams, Crew and Alex Grubb were all out caught.

Grubb eventually succumbed for 59 as Cleeve were dismissed for 132 to suffer a big margin of defeat.

The first team saw their home friendly against Whitchurch fall victim to the rain without a ball being bowled.