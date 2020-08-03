Cleeve let victory chances slip

Dan Dixon hits out for Cleeve Archant

Cleeve managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in both matches played on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Jones Ben Jones

The firsts saw Ben Pinkney (3-18) reduce Hampset to 36-3 as Connor Hance, James Ball and Sam Williams held catches.

Debutant Ben Miller, Dan Jones and Glenn Lewin bowled well without success, before left-arm spinner Williams nabbed 2-42.

Hance (1-25) and Ben Jones (1-28) also had success, as Tom Carpenter took a catch behind the stumps, to see Hampset close on 180-7 from their 40 overs.

Cleeve lost Williams for just four in reply, but Ball (43) and Ban Jones (74) rebuilt well before falling with the score on 129.

Charlie Grubb Charlie Grubb

Wickets then fell at regular intervals as Lewin, Miller, Ben Williams and Pinkney failed to score.

Dan Jones, Mitch Want (13) and captain Carpenter followed as Cleeve tumbled to 161 all out with five overs left ahead of a trip to Backwell Flax Bourton on Saturday.

The seconds piled up 238-6 at Bishop Sutton on a very green strip.

Captain George Parsons (29) put on 73 with Charlie Grubb, who hit two sixes and eight fours in his 64.

Andy Martin (21) also batted well, before Tom Brown and Carey Elswood fell cheaply, and Dan Dixon hit two sixes and six fours in a patient 54.

Terry Horler (43) and Stuart Williams (5) were the not out batsmen at tea, with the hosts contained by young Alex Grubb and Martin after the restart.

Kelston Crew (1-42) saw three catches spilt, as Alfie Parsons, Williams (1-25) and Parsons (2-32) bowled well on the small ground.

But more catches went down as Cleeve conceded 45 runs in the last four overs to lose by six wickets ahead of a home match againt Old Bristolians thirds.