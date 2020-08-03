Advanced search

Cleeve let victory chances slip

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 August 2020

Dan Dixon hits out for Cleeve

Dan Dixon hits out for Cleeve

Archant

Cleeve managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in both matches played on Saturday.

Ben JonesBen Jones

The firsts saw Ben Pinkney (3-18) reduce Hampset to 36-3 as Connor Hance, James Ball and Sam Williams held catches.

Debutant Ben Miller, Dan Jones and Glenn Lewin bowled well without success, before left-arm spinner Williams nabbed 2-42.

Hance (1-25) and Ben Jones (1-28) also had success, as Tom Carpenter took a catch behind the stumps, to see Hampset close on 180-7 from their 40 overs.

Cleeve lost Williams for just four in reply, but Ball (43) and Ban Jones (74) rebuilt well before falling with the score on 129.

Charlie GrubbCharlie Grubb

Wickets then fell at regular intervals as Lewin, Miller, Ben Williams and Pinkney failed to score.

Dan Jones, Mitch Want (13) and captain Carpenter followed as Cleeve tumbled to 161 all out with five overs left ahead of a trip to Backwell Flax Bourton on Saturday.

The seconds piled up 238-6 at Bishop Sutton on a very green strip.

Captain George Parsons (29) put on 73 with Charlie Grubb, who hit two sixes and eight fours in his 64.

Andy Martin (21) also batted well, before Tom Brown and Carey Elswood fell cheaply, and Dan Dixon hit two sixes and six fours in a patient 54.

Terry Horler (43) and Stuart Williams (5) were the not out batsmen at tea, with the hosts contained by young Alex Grubb and Martin after the restart.

Kelston Crew (1-42) saw three catches spilt, as Alfie Parsons, Williams (1-25) and Parsons (2-32) bowled well on the small ground.

But more catches went down as Cleeve conceded 45 runs in the last four overs to lose by six wickets ahead of a home match againt Old Bristolians thirds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Cleeve let victory chances slip

Dan Dixon hits out for Cleeve

Nailsea & Tickenham start pre-season schedule

Nailsea & Tickenham held an intra-squad friendly on Saturday

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG