Cleeve complete shortened season with win treble as Williams hits career best

Cleeve claimed a hat-trick of wins on the final weekend of the Bristol & District League season.

The first team were put into bat by Bedminster in their Pod E clash, on a damp surface at the Clanage.

Veteran Phil Gostlin fell for just five, but Ben Jones (34) put on 66 with Sam Williams and Andy Barnsley chipped in with 17.

Mitch Want hit four sixes and three fours in his 41, before Dan Jones (10), Ben Miller (1) and Mark Jones (16) came and went.

Ben Williams (28) then joined younger brother to lift the total to a commanding 309-8, with Sam finishing unbeaten on a career-best 121 off 98 balls, after seven sixes and 10 fours.

Barnsley (1-33) and Nat Pinkney (0-32) bowled their eight-over spells in full, before Miller came on and nabbed a brace.

Ben Williams (2-30) also had success, before batting hero Sam adding two scalps of his own as Tom Carpenter completed a sharp stumping.

And fellow left-armer Ben Jones also struck twice as Bedminster came up short on 209-8 to give Cleeve a 100-run win.

The seconds were seent into the field by Wrington firsts, but Jamie Dance (2-16) and Max Viney (1-30) had success.

Andy Martin (1-25) saw George Parsons take a catch off his bowling, while Dance and Kelston Crew pouched chances off Josh Geal (2-25).

Spinners Ellis Turner and Terry Horler finished wicketless, but Crew (1-17) had success as the visitors closed on 170-7.

Ben Hiles fell for 14 in reply in his last game before a move to Taunton, with Dan Dixon bowled for eight.

Parsons (37) rebuilt with veteran Martin, but Crew (11), Ellis (5) and Dance (10) all fell before Carey Elswood helped seal a one-wicket win with two balls left, with Martin unbeaten on 56.

Cleeve seconds faced Hambrook in a 35-over friendly on Sunday, with stand-in captain Elswood choosing to bat first.

Veteran Charlie Grubb scored his third half-century of the season before retiring out on 50, with Dan Jones (36) and Elswood (20 not out) next best in their total of 177-8.

Alex Grubb and Viney failed to find a breakthrough in reply, but wrist spinner Turner (2-20) made inroads, with Jones (1-25), Parsons (1-17), Elswood (1-9) and Brown (1-3) helping to seal a tense one-run victory to complete the weekend treble.