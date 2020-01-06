Cricket: Cleeve announce net dates ahead of 2020 season

Action from Cleeve's nets during the summer Archant

Cleeve Cricket Club hope to build on their successes of 2019 and will start nets at Downs School in Wraxall on Thursday February 27.

Sessions run from 8.30-10pm for four weeks until March 26, with an adult net and junior net for under-13 and under-15 boys and girls.

As well as the junior club coaches, it is hoped West of England Premier League bowler Matt Carpenter will be on hand to guide sessions.

Outdoor nets start on Thursday April 2 for adults, with junior training to start on Fridays that month. All start promptly at 6.30pm.

The club runs two adult sides in the Bristol & District League on Saturdays from May to late August, under-11 matches on Sunday mornings, as well as under-13 and under-15s on Mondays and Thursdays.

All Stars Cricket for seven to 10-year-olds will run on Friday evenings and Cleeve welcomes new players for juinor and adults sides. Turn up, visit the website or email stuartw52@icloud.com.