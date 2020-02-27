Cricket: Barrow Gurney seeking fresh blood

Action from Barrow Gurney Archant

Barrow Gurney are hoping England's World Cup success last summer will inspire more people to play cricket this year.

The club are looking for new players for their two Saturday teams and a Sunday team, as well as a midweek T20 side which plays social games during the ummer.

They also hope to encourage a youth team to play some friendly fixtures if there is enough interest.

The club has seen many improvements to its facilities in recent years, with ECB grants going towards better catering facilities and new covers, as well as a new women's changing room and bar area, which were fully in use for the first time in 2019.

Barrow Gurney are a family-orientated, inclusive club with one of the most scenic grounds in the area maintained by dedicated volunteers.

Indoor nets will be held at Merchants Academy, Withywood on Sundays from March 8 to Apil 5, from 10am-midday, with outdoor training at Hobbs Lane starting on Tuesday evenings from April 14 (6-8pm).

Email barrowgurneycricket@gmail.com or visit barrowgurney.cc for more details.