Advanced search

Cricket: Barrow Gurney seeking fresh blood

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 February 2020

Action from Barrow Gurney

Action from Barrow Gurney

Archant

Barrow Gurney are hoping England's World Cup success last summer will inspire more people to play cricket this year.

The club are looking for new players for their two Saturday teams and a Sunday team, as well as a midweek T20 side which plays social games during the ummer.

They also hope to encourage a youth team to play some friendly fixtures if there is enough interest.

The club has seen many improvements to its facilities in recent years, with ECB grants going towards better catering facilities and new covers, as well as a new women's changing room and bar area, which were fully in use for the first time in 2019.

Barrow Gurney are a family-orientated, inclusive club with one of the most scenic grounds in the area maintained by dedicated volunteers.

Indoor nets will be held at Merchants Academy, Withywood on Sundays from March 8 to Apil 5, from 10am-midday, with outdoor training at Hobbs Lane starting on Tuesday evenings from April 14 (6-8pm).

Email barrowgurneycricket@gmail.com or visit barrowgurney.cc for more details.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Open session for proposed mental health café in Portishead

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Open session for proposed mental health café in Portishead

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Cricket: Barrow Gurney seeking fresh blood

Action from Barrow Gurney

Ashton & Backwell 2 Cheddar 0

Tom Press opens the scoring for Ashton & Backwell during their victory over Cheddar. (Picture: Backwell Camera Club).

North Somerset house prices are on the rise

House prices in North Somerset have increased.

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

My amazing experience working behind the scenes on Netflix comedy show

Abby, of Clevedon, worked as a rushes runner and floor runner on season 2 of Sex Education
Drive 24