Barrow Gurney get better of rivals

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 July 2020

Kian Ware hits out for Barrow Gurney

Kian Ware hits out for Barrow Gurney

Barrow Gurney managed to beat the rain and Cleeve seconds on Sunday, after a washout on Saturday.

Guy Fisher and Frank Forge (28) put on 67 after Barrow were inserted, with Jonny Sykes (29) also chipping in.

Fisher retired out on a flawless 56, while brother Mark added a useful 28.

And after losing a few quick wickets, Barrow saw Kian Ware thrill spectators by launching the ball to all parts to score 43 off just 12 deliveries as they closed on 243-8.

Leo Brace (2-38) got some reward for good, pacey inswinging deliveries alongside Conor Jones, with the accuracy of Mark Fisher (2-18), Oscar Livesey (2-11) and Adam Brace (2-7) proving too much for Cleeve’s lower order as they were all out for 132.

After three weekends of friendly cricket, Barrow’s three teams are now looking forward to Bristol & District and North Somerset mini leagues that are due to take place in August.

