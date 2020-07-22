Advanced search

Barrow Gurney earn thrilling tie with Bristol Sri Lankans

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2020

Bernie Forge in batting action for Barrow Gurney

Bernie Forge in batting action for Barrow Gurney

Barrow Gurney earned a thrilling tie with Bristol Sri Lankans at Hobbs Lane at the weekend.

Ed Holdaway in bowling action for Barrow GurneyEd Holdaway in bowling action for Barrow Gurney

Having also tied a friendly T20 in midweek, they saw the visitors take advantage of small boundaries to post 265-7.

Ed Holdaway and Oscar Livesey both took 3-37, before Bernie Forge and Ben Skuse (18) put on 61 in reply against a fast, young Premier Division bowler.

Barrow lost four more wickets as Forge held firm to find themselves 104-5 after 22 overs, before Holdaway arrived at the crease.

Holdaway’s expansive hitting, some sharp running and Forge’s stylish despatching of anything loose yielded a 129-run stand before Forge fell for 78 having batted for 39 overs.

Frank Forge took a hat-trick for Barrow GurneyFrank Forge took a hat-trick for Barrow Gurney

With tension mounting and eight needed off the last two balls, Connor Jones cleared the ropes before a scrambled single left the scores level, with Holdaway unbeaten on a superb 85.

Barrow went up against fellow Hobbs Lane tenants Leema on Sunday and saw Phil Milton (25) and Guy Fisher get off to a good start.

Fisher reached 61, while Frank Forge (58) kept up the scoring rate and reached his half-century with a six as Leo Brace (22) and Kian Ware (34 not out) helped lift the total to 246-7.

Leema were cruising at 138-3, before Frank Forge turned the game on its head with a stunning hat-trick.

Using variation of flight and speed, Forge (4-28) bowled two Leema batsmen and saw sister Bernie stump the third victim.

Mark Fisher (2-20) rounded things off to seal a 39-run victory for Barrow.

