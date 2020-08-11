Barrow Gurney bowlers impress, but efforts prove in vain
PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 August 2020
Archant
Barrow Gurney’s bowlers were in excellent form at the weekend, but let down by their batting colleagues in two exciting defeats.
The firsts again faced higher-ranked opposition at Long Ashton where a couple of early strikes by Matt Owen soon had the hosts reeling at 6-3.
Owen (3-17) struck again, before captain Frank Forge (4-28) took out the middle order as Long Ashton collapsed to 107 all out, with the Barrow bowlers grateful for some excellent catching from their fielders.
At 42-0 in reply, Barrow looked to have the game in the bag but when opening pair Bernie Forge (16) and Phil Milton (36) fell in quick succession a collapse ensued against some quality spin bowling.
With the game in the balance thereafter, the pressure told and they were dismissed eight runs short of their target.
Second-teamer Steve Owen proved a handful to Failand & Portbury seconds as he took 5-25 and a bowling attack mixing experience with new players did really well to dismiss their opponents for 187.
However, the Barrow batting again failed to fire as only Peter Rooney (24) and Ali Hood (23) provided much resistance as Failand’s Sam Gunarathne’s spell of 5-16 sealed victory with Barrow well short of the target.
On Sunday it was Kian Ware’s turn to impress with the ball taking 3-32 against Blagdon as the Barrow bowlers proved a handful to the home batting, except Martyn Mail who hit 111 out of a total of 169.
Barrow began well with Ware setting the pace with another quickfire 64, supported by Frank Forge (38).
But when they departed the scoring rate slowed dramatically and the target began to creep up, with Jonny Sykes (18) taking Barrow to within a boundary of victory off the last ball but it was not to be.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.