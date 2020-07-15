Barrow Gurney begin 2020 delayed season on mixed weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 July 2020
Archant
Barrow Gurney began the delayed 2020 season with two good games at Hobbs Lane at the weekend.
Despite only a week’s notice and complicated guidelines to comply with Covid-19 safety, they enjoyed larger crowds than the Test match.
Blagdon posted 209-8 on Saturday, led by James Roscow (87), as Ed Holdaway (2-15) and Kian Ware (2-29) nabbed braces.
Jonny Sykes (2-27) took a superb one-handed catch off his own bowling to win the champagne moment of the match, but Barrow statred slowly in reply
Holdaway hit five sixes in his swashbuckling 83 to give them hope, with young Isaac Todman giving excellent support, but they came up 10 runs short.
Charlton Super Kings visited on Sunday and made 198, with Ware (3-14) the pick of the bowling as leg-spinner Guy Fisher bagged two wickets.
Fisher set up a good platform in the chase, falling just short of a half-century, and Oscar Livesey (31) gave support before three wickets fell in quick succession.
Jordan Allen (20), Ellie Holdaway (21) and Bernie Forge (17 not out) combined lower down the order than normal to secure victory with three balls to spare.
