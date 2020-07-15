Advanced search

Barrow Gurney begin 2020 delayed season on mixed weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 July 2020

Kian Ware delivers the first ball of the 2020 season for Barrow Gurney

Kian Ware delivers the first ball of the 2020 season for Barrow Gurney

Archant

Barrow Gurney began the delayed 2020 season with two good games at Hobbs Lane at the weekend.

Ed Holdaway hits a six on his way to 83 for Barrow GurneyEd Holdaway hits a six on his way to 83 for Barrow Gurney

Despite only a week’s notice and complicated guidelines to comply with Covid-19 safety, they enjoyed larger crowds than the Test match.

Blagdon posted 209-8 on Saturday, led by James Roscow (87), as Ed Holdaway (2-15) and Kian Ware (2-29) nabbed braces.

Jonny Sykes (2-27) took a superb one-handed catch off his own bowling to win the champagne moment of the match, but Barrow statred slowly in reply

Holdaway hit five sixes in his swashbuckling 83 to give them hope, with young Isaac Todman giving excellent support, but they came up 10 runs short.

Charlton Super Kings visited on Sunday and made 198, with Ware (3-14) the pick of the bowling as leg-spinner Guy Fisher bagged two wickets.

Fisher set up a good platform in the chase, falling just short of a half-century, and Oscar Livesey (31) gave support before three wickets fell in quick succession.

Jordan Allen (20), Ellie Holdaway (21) and Bernie Forge (17 not out) combined lower down the order than normal to secure victory with three balls to spare.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Most Read

Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Barrow Gurney begin 2020 delayed season on mixed weekend

Kian Ware delivers the first ball of the 2020 season for Barrow Gurney

Somerset Rebels to run another private practice event

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

North Somerset Tennis Academy announce summer junior camps

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding junior camps this summer

North Somerset Athletic Club members rise to the 24-hour pier relay challenge

North Somerset Athletic Club members took on the 24-hour pier relay in Weston

Hospice fundraising fun run goes virtual

Actor Joe Sims launched Madmess My Way. Picture: Johnny Flanagan