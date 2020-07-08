Bachelor “chuffed to bits” as Clevedon CC return to action

Clevedon Cricket Club will play their first game in 11 months when they take on Bedminster this weekend. Archant

Clevedon CC’s Director of Cricket John Bachelor says he is “chuffed to bits” that all four sides will make their long-awaited return to action this weekend, with friendlies against Bedminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon face the camera in 2018 (pic Jason Crane) Clevedon face the camera in 2018 (pic Jason Crane)

After the Government approved grassroots cricket’s return last week, Clevedon moved quickly to arrange fixtures for the first, second, third and fourth XIs, making up for lost time after the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the 2020 season.

On Saturday, Jake Lintott’s first XI host Bedminster at Dial Hill (12.30pm), while Mark Bibbing’s second XI travel to The Clanage (12.30pm).

On Sunday, the thirds are away to Bedminster at 1.30pm, while the fourths will be in action at Dial Hill (1.30pm) and Bachelor admitted it is a “massive relief” to play again.

“We were obviously concerned about Mr Johnson’s comments about certain things of the ball being a vector of disease,” he said.

“We still have to wait for final ECB guidance to come out this week as what the format can be. We are hoping it is going to be a 11-a-side, we know we can start recreational cricket again Saturday, which is great.

“We have always got on well with Bedminister and they are like us, similar club, very forward thinking, not far for either to travel, we are very pleased.

“I spoke with Chris McCormack, their fixture secretary, and we ran through the guidelines, which we can distribute to all the players and visitors from both teams going to the club on that day. We are all just chuffed to bits to be able to get back and play really.”

But Bachelor says there is so much being done to preserve the health and well-being of all who attend the match on Saturday with the bar open to just members, with volunteers signing people in who get drinks, to ensuring toilets are cleaned 5-10 minutes every hour.

He said: “We have spit shields by the bar, so people are safe that are working and because our furniture is wooden, it’s decided, as we can’t disinfect that, all our seating will be taped off and unfortunately the patio won’t be in use.

“We can encourage people to bring a blanket, their own seats and they can sit on the grass. We have got a huge space at Dial Hill, there is plenty of room for everybody.”