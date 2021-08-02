Coronavirus has changed attitudes says Ashton & Backwell's Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM August 2, 2021

Keynsham Town and Ashton & Backwell players before the first game of the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United chairman Mike Thomas has revealed the impact of Coronavirus has changed players' attitude, highlighting the hunger and desire is no longer there in wanting to play football.

Manager Charlie Rich, and his assistant Rickey Earrey, announced they would both be leaving after just two months in charge after replacing Stuart Jones, two days before their Toolstation Western League Premier Division opener at Keynsham Town.

The Stags saw nine players leave from last season's squad and face having to travel around 2,600 miles in total in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, with new teams moved into the league by an FA restructure, double that from last campaign and more than the 950 when they were in Division One.

Thomas revealed he was disappointed with four unnamed players, who he thought were 'very loyal and happy' and Rich and Earrey found that 'extremely difficult' to replace them.

The club saw their pre-season schedule affected by Covid by only playing in two games, a 1-0 win at Oldland Abbotonians and 1-0 defeat against Hengrove Athletic, out of seven they had arranged.

Thomas confirmed there were players who caught the virus, while others had to isolate for 10 days and at some training sessions four or five players would turn up.

"Covid has changed players attitude," he said.

"They are out of the habit of playing football over the last 18 months and definitely the season has crept on people and there is not an interest in playing like there was.

"There isn't a hunger or a desire to get back to the game, they haven't missed it as much. They found the way we have had to run our lives over the last 18 months, they are are out of the habit of training, playing and getting used to socialising again."

A&B earned promotion based on points per game from the last two years to the top flight flight for the first time in their history.

Thomas confirmed the committee and group of players 'accepted' the decision to go up. But he added they would have faced the 'same result' if they had decided to stay in Division One and dealt with a 'different problem' of keeping their players from other clubs.

"We were not happy with the FA organisation but we got on with it and it's proved to be a bit of an undoing," he added.

"Had that organisation not happened we wouldn't have lost those players and we would still have Charlie Rich as manager.

"The role as chairman at any football club at this level is very time consuming, it doesn't stop, and then to have the added pressure and time of then now having to recruit another manager, have meetings with the players and the new management in the short term impacts an awful lot of time.

"But it's something we want to do, something we want to get right. We want to compete in this division. We have still got a core as (Saturday's) performance proved. We weren't out of our depth, 3-0 flattered Keynsham and if we can keep what we have got, add a couple more we will move forward."