Congresbury Ladies serve up thrilling debut win

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM June 29, 2021   
Elspeth Riley, Glenda Hagger, Carolyn Devereux and Rachel Elvin

Congresbury B team's Elspeth Riley, Glenda Hagger, Carolyn Devereux and Rachel Elvin - Credit: JL Hagger

Congresbury Tennis Club had a small surge of new ladies players after the first lockdown enabling them to field a B team for the first time as far as anyone can remember.

Carolyn Devereux, Rachel Elvin, Glenda Hagger and Elspeth Riley hosted a team from Bridgwater in the first North Somerset League match of the season, with Elvin playing her first ever league match having learnt to play through the club's adult beginner group sessions and Hagger having never played a competitive tennis match before. 

Devereux and Elvin faced a solid Bridgwater A pair and lost a closely-fought rubber in a Championship tie-break as Riley and Hagger played an experienced pair in a very close rubber with long rallies and lots of deuces and own a tie-break 10-5.

In the reverse runners, Devereux and Elvin played very impressive tennis to dominate Bridgewater's B pair to win 6-0 6-1, while Riley and Hagger were involved in another long match, going down 7-6 (11-9) in the first set and losing 6-2 in a second set that was very close with almost every game going to at least two deuces.

The match ended all square at 2-2 and was equal on sets, but Congreabury prevailed on number of individual games won for a fantastic debut victory.

If you would like to get involved in ladies tennis or adult beginners' classes visit www.CongresburyLTC.net or go to their open morning on Saturday (July 4) from 11am-1pm.

