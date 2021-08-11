Sportsmen's Day proves a hit at Congresbury Bowls Club

Published: 9:30 AM August 11, 2021

Cricketers Jos Tomlinson (left), Joe Thompson, Sam Evans and Mike Fisher receive their prize money and trophy from Congresbury Bowling Club president Dave Byett - Credit: Tony Lewis

A popular fun day returned to Congresbury Bowls Club on Sunday.

The club invited local teams to compete in its annual Sportsmen’s Day, cancelled in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.

And despite a damp start, competitors were in high spirits, with many simply glad to be taking part.

The tournament was reduced to 24 teams from its customary 28 to help manage numbers better and was won by Congresbury Cricket Club’s Mike Fisher, Sam Evans, Joe Thompson and Jos Tomlinson.

They beat Hannah Vowles's team "3 Gingers & It" in an exciting and close 10-end final.

Hannah, who is the cricket club's welfare officer, led a team which included cricketers Mick Edmunds and Cam Harding with Amber Rizvi.

Club president Dave Byett presented the teams with their prize money as third place went to Danny Bullock's football club team who beat Dave Towler's Cofers team.

The day was voted a resounding success with all saying how great it was to be back after last year's cancellation - some even asked for it to be held twice a year!