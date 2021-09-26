Congresbury secure Crown Green Bowls win with Nailsea to level scores

Published: 9:00 AM September 26, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM September 27, 2021

All smiles for members of Congrsbury and Nailsea Bowls Club as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Congresbury Bowls Club

Congresbury hosted Nailsea in their annual charity game of Crown Green Bowls to raise money for Disability Bowls England (DBE) and Visually Impaired Bowls England (VIBE).

The game, on September 19, started well for Congresbury with junior bowlers Lucas Powell 21-5 and Zach Broom 21-16 leading the way.

The duo helped Congresbury lead by 23 shots after four games and in the next four matches Nailsea fought back to win three of them but Congresbury's junior bowler Aaron Broom held firm to claim victory by 21-17.

Going into the final four games Congresbury still edged it by nine shots.

And with two wins each it was Congresbury who claimed the cup with a five shot victory.

It is now 1-1 in games so it will be all to play for next season when the teams go head to head once more.



However, bowls was the ultimate winner on the day as they raised a total of £466.40 for two charities.