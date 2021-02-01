News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon CC learn 2021 fixtures

Lee Power

Published: 10:30 AM February 1, 2021   
Clevedon Cricket Club will start the new West of England Premier League season with a trip to Bath.

The Dial Hill-based outfit begin their Premier 1 campaign on May 1, before hosting Chippenham a week later.

Their last home game of the 2021 season is against Cheltenham on August 21, before a final day trip to Taunton Deane seven days later.

Congresbury, meanwhile, start their Bristol & North Somerset term with a home date against Twyford House.

And they end it with another home fixture against Keynsham on August 28.

2021 Fixtures

WEPL Premier 1

CLEVEDON

May 1: Bath 

May 8: CHIPPENHAM 

May 15: Potterne 

May 22: DOWNEND 

May 29: Lansdown 

June 5: BRIDGWATER 

June 12: Bedminster 

June 19: Cheltenham 

June 26: TAUNTON DEANE 

July 3: BATH 

July 10: Chippenham 

July 17: POTTERNE 

July 24: Downend 

July 31: LANSDOWN 

August 7: Bridgwater 

August 14: BEDMINSTER 

August 21: CHELTENHAM 

August 28: Taunton Deane 


Bristol & North Somerset 

CONGRESBURY 

May 1: TWYFORD HOUSE 

May 8: Stapleton 

May 15: BRISTOL II 

May 22: Bristol West Indian Phoenix 

May 29: KNOWLE 

June 5: BRISLINGTON 

June 12: Old Bristolians Westbury 

June 19: GOLDEN HILL 

June 26: Keynsham 

July 3: Twyford House 

July 10: STAPLETON 

July 17: Bristol II 

July 24: BRISTOL WEST INDIAN PHOENIX 

July 31: Knowle 

August 7: Brislington 

August 14: OLD BRISTOLIANS WESTBURY 

August 21: Golden Hill 

August 28: KEYNSHAM 

