Clevedon CC learn 2021 fixtures
- Credit: Jason Crane
Clevedon Cricket Club will start the new West of England Premier League season with a trip to Bath.
The Dial Hill-based outfit begin their Premier 1 campaign on May 1, before hosting Chippenham a week later.
Their last home game of the 2021 season is against Cheltenham on August 21, before a final day trip to Taunton Deane seven days later.
Congresbury, meanwhile, start their Bristol & North Somerset term with a home date against Twyford House.
And they end it with another home fixture against Keynsham on August 28.
2021 Fixtures
WEPL Premier 1
CLEVEDON
May 1: Bath
May 8: CHIPPENHAM
May 15: Potterne
May 22: DOWNEND
May 29: Lansdown
June 5: BRIDGWATER
June 12: Bedminster
June 19: Cheltenham
June 26: TAUNTON DEANE
July 3: BATH
July 10: Chippenham
July 17: POTTERNE
July 24: Downend
July 31: LANSDOWN
August 7: Bridgwater
August 14: BEDMINSTER
August 21: CHELTENHAM
August 28: Taunton Deane
Bristol & North Somerset
CONGRESBURY
May 1: TWYFORD HOUSE
May 8: Stapleton
May 15: BRISTOL II
May 22: Bristol West Indian Phoenix
May 29: KNOWLE
June 5: BRISLINGTON
June 12: Old Bristolians Westbury
June 19: GOLDEN HILL
June 26: Keynsham
July 3: Twyford House
July 10: STAPLETON
July 17: Bristol II
July 24: BRISTOL WEST INDIAN PHOENIX
July 31: Knowle
August 7: Brislington
August 14: OLD BRISTOLIANS WESTBURY
August 21: Golden Hill
August 28: KEYNSHAM