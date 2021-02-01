Clevedon CC learn 2021 fixtures

Published: 10:30 AM February 1, 2021

Clevedon Cricket Club will start the new West of England Premier League season with a trip to Bath.

The Dial Hill-based outfit begin their Premier 1 campaign on May 1, before hosting Chippenham a week later.

Their last home game of the 2021 season is against Cheltenham on August 21, before a final day trip to Taunton Deane seven days later.

Congresbury, meanwhile, start their Bristol & North Somerset term with a home date against Twyford House.

And they end it with another home fixture against Keynsham on August 28.

2021 Fixtures

WEPL Premier 1

CLEVEDON

May 1: Bath

May 8: CHIPPENHAM

May 15: Potterne

May 22: DOWNEND

May 29: Lansdown

June 5: BRIDGWATER

June 12: Bedminster

June 19: Cheltenham

June 26: TAUNTON DEANE

July 3: BATH

July 10: Chippenham

July 17: POTTERNE

July 24: Downend

July 31: LANSDOWN

August 7: Bridgwater

August 14: BEDMINSTER

August 21: CHELTENHAM

August 28: Taunton Deane





Bristol & North Somerset

CONGRESBURY

May 1: TWYFORD HOUSE

May 8: Stapleton

May 15: BRISTOL II

May 22: Bristol West Indian Phoenix

May 29: KNOWLE

June 5: BRISLINGTON

June 12: Old Bristolians Westbury

June 19: GOLDEN HILL

June 26: Keynsham

July 3: Twyford House

July 10: STAPLETON

July 17: Bristol II

July 24: BRISTOL WEST INDIAN PHOENIX

July 31: Knowle

August 7: Brislington

August 14: OLD BRISTOLIANS WESTBURY

August 21: Golden Hill

August 28: KEYNSHAM