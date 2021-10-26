Clevedon RFC need to build on Gloucester Spartans win

Published: 10:24 AM October 26, 2021

Clevedon RFC captain Brian Largenton has urged his side to build on Saturday’s bonus-point 48-12 victory over Gloucester Spartans after recording their first win of the season in emphatic style.



The Coleridge Vale outfit ran in seven tries to end a run of six successive defeats, with Mike Lowis, Andy Davis, Charlie Tucker, Jake Perry, Adam Livingston, Danny Harris and Rudy Gates all going over. Largenton says the Seasiders must now kick on, starting with a derby clash against Avonmouth Old Boys this weekend.

Clevedon RFC's Danny Harris on his way to the try line. - Credit: Kev Weaver



“I’m proud of the team and the attitude,” he said.



“Spartans were ready for a physical battle and it would have been easy to get caught in an arm wrestle, but we carried on to play our game all the way through which got us the victory and a bonus point.



"Things are finally starting to click, but we know we’ve got a lot to work on and plenty of areas to improve.



“It’s important now not to let the foot off the gas and really build on this performance. We have Avonmouth away on Saturday and we will need to work even harder to get the result we want away from home.”