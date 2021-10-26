News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon RFC need to build on Gloucester Spartans win

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:24 AM October 26, 2021   
Clevedon RFC celebrate Danny Harris' try against Gloucester Spartans.

Clevedon RFC celebrate Danny Harris' try against Gloucester Spartans. - Credit: Hugh Childs

Clevedon RFC captain Brian Largenton has urged his side to build on Saturday’s bonus-point 48-12 victory over Gloucester Spartans after recording their first win of the season in emphatic style.

The Coleridge Vale outfit ran in seven tries to end a run of six successive defeats, with Mike Lowis, Andy Davis, Charlie Tucker, Jake Perry, Adam Livingston, Danny Harris and Rudy Gates all going over. Largenton says the Seasiders must now kick on, starting with a derby clash against Avonmouth Old Boys this weekend.

Clevedon RFC's Danny Harris on his way to the try line.

Clevedon RFC's Danny Harris on his way to the try line. - Credit: Kev Weaver


“I’m proud of the team and the attitude,” he said.

“Spartans were ready for a physical battle and it would have been easy to get caught in an arm wrestle, but we carried on to play our game all the way through which got us the victory and a bonus point.

"Things are finally starting to click, but we know we’ve got a lot to work on and plenty of areas to improve.

“It’s important now not to let the foot off the gas and really build on this performance. We have Avonmouth away on Saturday and we will need to work even harder to get the result we want away from home.”

You may also want to watch:

Rugby Union
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is als

North Somerset Council

North Somerset residents at risk of PCR lab mix up

Carrington Walker

person
Plans to expand Baytree School onto a second site in Brookfield Walk.

Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Black and white, half-timbered, semi-detached house with hedges and wall in front, in Old Church Road, Clevedon.

Partnership

Beautiful Edwardian villa near Clevedon's seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
The Talking Point Bench was unveiled on World Mental Health Day.

Mental Health

Mental health safe space unveiled in Nailsea

Carrington Walker

person