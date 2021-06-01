Clevedon United defeat Mendip Broadwalk to win first ever Somerset Senior Cup

Published: 10:00 AM June 1, 2021

All smiles for Clevedon United after their 4-0 victory over Mendip Broadwalk at Worle Recreational Ground to win the Somerset Senior Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon United won the Somerset Senior Cup for the first time in history last Saturday as they strolled to a 4-0 win over Mendip Broadwalk at the Worle Recreation Ground.

An early injury to Ryan Gissing forced United managers Mark Selway and Chris Pimm to bring on Oliver Jenkins after five minutes.

And Tommy Milkins caused Clevedon a few problems early on, but veteran centre-half Mitch Probert dealt with it comfortably.

Fraser Linnit in action for Clevedon United during their Somerset Senior Cup final with Mendip Broadwalk. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Early words of motivation from England and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope helped keeper James Dunn to make a few saves in the opening 30 minutes, but he was never really troubled.

And it only took 15 minutes for Tim Parker to open the scoring, with Jack Thorne turning the Mendip defender and setting him up on the edge of the box to slot home.

Just 20 minutes later, Thorne and Parker linked up again, with the two strikers combining for the latter to double United’s lead.

Clevedon United's Mitch Probert during their Somerset Senior Cup final with Mendip Broadwalk. - Credit: Josh Thomas

After half-time, United came out hungry for more with Thorne heading home a Callum Dunn cross and putting victory within sight.

The game was sealed in 70th minute, with Thorne adding his second with a curled, composed and classy finish from the edge of the box into the bottom corner to spark jubilant scenes from the sidelines.

It was a relief for Clevedon after losing out to Chilcompton at the same stage two seasons ago, and after a 4-2 defeat earlier on in the season, United managed to banish their demons and cruise to victory.

Clevedon United celebrate winning their first ever Somerset Senior Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

It was the icing on the cake for Clevedon after a tough season for all grassroots clubs around the country, but after defeating stern opposition in Mendip Broadwalk, it was a sigh of relief for the boys in red.

After taking over back in 2016, the coaching staff of Selway, Pimm, Luke Hack and Luke Doran earned their first silverware and ensure the Senior Cup returns to North Somerset for the first time since 2018.

Clevedon United captain Dan Blackall lifts the Somerset Senior Cup after their victory over Mendip Broadwalk. - Credit: Josh Thomas



