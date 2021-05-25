Clevedon United girls end season on winning note

Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2021

Clevedon United's Under-16 Girls finished the season with a well earned win over Penmill Lionesses on Saturday.

They began brightly and looked comfortable, asserting their dominance with a goal from Maisy.

But Penmill started to pressure Clevedon's defence, twith heir tricky wingers causing problems throughout the rest of the half and through some great set-pieces and fast attacks they went 3-1 up.

Clevedon rallied after the restart, thwarting Penmill's wingers with great defensive and midfield work, and breaking through for Maisy to bag another goal.

Action from Clevedon United under-16 girls' clash with Penmill Lionesses - Credit: CUFC

Recent recruit Darya was then able to get her first Clevedon goal after a great run and shot to level it up and, with 10 minutes to go, Maisy popped up again to complete her hat-trick and seal a 4-3 victory.

The team are looking for new players and any youngsters who live in Clevedon, Nailsea, Portishead, Weston, Yatton, Backwell or any other area who want to start playing can contact Dan on 07766 525930. No previous experience is necessary.

Clevedon: Roseanna, Abi, Evie, Eleni, Daisy, Holly, Jade, Leah, Maria, Maisy, Tia, Jess, Darya.