Clevedon United supplied new kit from Britannia Windows

Published: 9:00 AM January 20, 2021

Tony Gibson (pictured left) and Rikki Hutt (pictured right) from Clevedon United's fourth team displaying their new kits sponsored by Britannia Windows. - Credit: Clevedon United

Enthusiastic members of Clevedon United's fourth team now have some brand new kit thanks to Britannia Windows.

Tony Gibson, who works for the local company, happened to mention the need for some new kit and Managing Director Hayden Rushton was delighted to help.

And fourth-team coach Rikki Hutt said it was not the first time the club had benefitted from the company’s generous support.

“They stepped in last year when we needed some new patio doors for our clubhouse on the Coleridge Road playing field and have helped out in lots of other ways over the years," he said.

“Tony is one of our more senior players and is always around to help and encourage our younger members.”

The Britannia Windows Group has spread right across the south of England in recent years, supplying all the branches from its state-of-the-art Clevedon factory.

Hayden, whose late father Geoffrey Rushton was a Clevedon School student and launched the original business from his garage, said the town was very important to his family and he was delighted to support its football playing youngsters.