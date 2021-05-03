Clevedon United youngsters thank Reeds Rains for new kit

Published: 5:00 PM May 3, 2021

Clevedon United under-eights have thanked Reeds Rains Estate Agents for sponsoring their new home shirts for the coming season.

The Somerset Junior Premier League side play every Saturday morning in the North Somerset area, training at Hazell Close on Friday evenings.

And one of the club coaches said: "Clevedon United under-eights would like to say a massive thank you to Reeds Rains for sponsoring the new home shirt for this season, the 2022 season and beyond.

"In addition to our league games we will be playing in three big tournaments this summer and the youngsters will wear their new sponsored kit with pride."

Charlotte Emsley, director of Reeds Rains North Somerset, added: "We are delighted to be supporting Clevedon Wolves under-eights. We believe it's important to get involved in the community and raise money for good causes, from donating Easter eggs to the foodbank to walking 10,000 steps a day for a month for Cancer Research UK.

"It's all about giving something back. We all wish the young football team the very best of luck for the season and in their tournaments."