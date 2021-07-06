Clevedon United search for new players to join their junior sides

Published: 6:38 AM July 6, 2021

One of the largest junior football clubs in North Somerset is looking to bring in new players for their youth sides ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Clevedon United JFC, founded in 1988, currently have 26 teams across their youth system and over 450 players between the ages of three and 16 in their set-up and are keen to invite players to join their girls teams, especially their under-nines and under-10s.

United are also looking to bring in players to join their under-16s. The club also hold weeknight training sessions and weekend matches.

Vice-chairman Chris Ridge has been at United since the very start and focuses on training reception players as young as three and four and moving them onto other managers to help them grow.

And he says "there is no better time to join" the junior set-up.

"We always associate ourselves as being a family club," said Ridge.

"Everyone is welcome, we have all players of abilities who join our clubs. If you were really good within our club, we have got managers now that are managing our teams that were players for our club at some time.

"That's always nice to see and we are a really friendly team, very professionally ran. A few years ago we won Somerset Club of the year as a junior club so that was good. We have won other achievements as well with the Somerset FA.

"We welcome everyone of all abilities to our club."

For more information and to register your interest, contact the club secretary - secretary.cujfc@yahoo.com - who will then put you in touch with the correct manager.