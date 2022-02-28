Clevedon United JFC sides benefit from Edwards sponsor

Clevedon United JFC - The Dragons - under-nines boys with their new rain jackets sponsored by Edwards. - Credit: Clevedon United JF

A local football club in Clevedon have benefitted from the kind sponsorship of two of their youth sides from engineering experts recently.

Clevedon Untied JFC under-eight girls and under-nine boys both received sponsored clothing from Edwards.

Chrissie Hayes' The Firebirds received a Nike match kit while Jody Ridge's The Dragons received Nike rain jackets.

"Community participation is a key part of Edwards Clevedon’s DNA," said Marketing Communications Manager Stewart Davidson.

"We feel it is important to give back to the community and this is why we are proud to sponsor two CUJFC teams.”

United volunteer Matt Mills continued: “The club are very grateful for the continued generous support from Edwards; the goodwill in our town never ceases to amaze us!

"Kit sponsorship is massively appreciated by our players and it really assists the club in keeping registration fees low.”