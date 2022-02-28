News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon United JFC sides benefit from Edwards sponsor

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:47 AM February 28, 2022
Clevedon United JFC - The Dragons - under-nines boys with their new rain jackets sponsored by Edwards.

Clevedon United JFC - The Dragons - under-nines boys with their new rain jackets sponsored by Edwards. - Credit: Clevedon United JF

A local football club in Clevedon have benefitted from the kind sponsorship of two of their youth sides from engineering experts recently.

Clevedon Untied JFC under-eight girls and under-nine boys both received sponsored clothing from Edwards.

Chrissie Hayes' The Firebirds received a Nike match kit while Jody Ridge's The Dragons received Nike rain jackets.

Clevedon United JFC - The Firebrands - under-eight girls with their new sponsored match kit by Edwards.

Clevedon United JFC - The Firebrands - under-eight girls with their new sponsored match kit by Edwards. - Credit: Clevedon United JFC

"Community participation is a key part of Edwards Clevedon’s DNA," said Marketing Communications Manager Stewart Davidson.

"We feel it is important to give back to the community and this is why we are proud to sponsor two CUJFC teams.”

United volunteer Matt Mills continued: “The club are very grateful for the continued generous support from Edwards; the goodwill in our town never ceases to amaze us!

"Kit sponsorship is massively appreciated by our players and it really assists the club in keeping registration fees low.”

Non-League Football
Clothing
North Somerset News
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Woodspring Women recorded 10 successive wins to secure promotion.

Women's Football

How Woodspring Women claimed promotion in their first ever season

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
This scene was taken earlier today, looking south to Weston Bay. 

Storm Eunice

IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The North Somerset Show will return in May.

Popular North Somerset Agricultural Show will return in May

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Care provides transport services for people who need medical care. 

Clevedon transport charity needs more volunteer drivers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon