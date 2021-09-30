Throne's treble helps Clevedon Untied ease to 5-0 win at Westfield
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Jack Throne's hat-trick helped Clevedon United continue their strong start to the season with a 5-0 victory away at Westfield last Saturday.
The game started slowly, with Mitch Kern proving to be a threat down United’s left hand side.
Westfield did find themselves with a couple of half chances however, with a last minute challenge from Cam Jenkins preventing Sam Whitehead from pulling the trigger just a couple of yards from goal.
United broke the deadlock after about 30 minutes with Sam Dewfall rounding the hosts goalkeeper to put his side one up.
United’s persistence soon paid off, with the floodgates opening around 65 minutes with Thorne getting his second.
You may also want to watch:
And after a flurry of chances went a miss, Thorne grabbed his treble within 20 minutes to put the game to bed.
Another clever finish from Dan Blackall from the edge of the area then got rid of any doubt
Most Read
- 1 Man in police custody following the death of a woman
- 2 Town centre retirement complex to become apartments
- 3 Beer and cider festival raises £2k for community centre
- 4 Portishead Pilot Gig Club and Portishead Running Club in unusual race
- 5 Baby Etta is first to be born at Clevedon MIU
- 6 Cleeve Cricket Club awards ceremony
- 7 State-of-the-art gym launched at Clevedon School
- 8 Finance boss: What services should council cut for climate emergency?
- 9 Plans for 60 homes in village rejected after 800 objections
- 10 Ashton & Backwell United appoint Tony Beecham as new manager
Their attention now turns to a cup tie at Coleridge Vale against Winscombe this Saturday, October 2.