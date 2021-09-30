Throne's treble helps Clevedon Untied ease to 5-0 win at Westfield

Published: 9:27 AM September 30, 2021

Jack Throne (right and Tim Parker (left) hold aloft the Somerset Senior Cup after their first ever win in the competition in May. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Jack Throne's hat-trick helped Clevedon United continue their strong start to the season with a 5-0 victory away at Westfield last Saturday.

The game started slowly, with Mitch Kern proving to be a threat down United’s left hand side.

Westfield did find themselves with a couple of half chances however, with a last minute challenge from Cam Jenkins preventing Sam Whitehead from pulling the trigger just a couple of yards from goal.

United broke the deadlock after about 30 minutes with Sam Dewfall rounding the hosts goalkeeper to put his side one up.

United’s persistence soon paid off, with the floodgates opening around 65 minutes with Thorne getting his second.

And after a flurry of chances went a miss, Thorne grabbed his treble within 20 minutes to put the game to bed.

Another clever finish from Dan Blackall from the edge of the area then got rid of any doubt

Their attention now turns to a cup tie at Coleridge Vale against Winscombe this Saturday, October 2.