Clevedon United progress in Somerset Premier and First Division Cup

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:28 AM September 14, 2021   
James Dunn saving Alex Bird's penalty

Clevedon United goalkeeper James Dunn saving Yatton & Cleeve United's Alex Bird's penalty. - Credit: Clevedon United

Clevedon United kick-started their Somerset Premier and First Division Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Yatton & Cleeve.

They followed their recent league form, with five wins and one draw from their opening six games.

There were chances at both ends in the opening 20 minutes on Saturday, with a breakthrough seeming to avoid both sides.

Alex Bird led the line for the hosts, and it was the number 9 who went close to getting on the end of a dangerous cross thanks to a last ditch header from Cam Jenkins.

However, it was Clevedon who made the breakthrough shortly after.

Danny Disley, who missed an early chance, redeemed himself by winning a penalty and calmly tucking it away.

Yatton & Cleeve went further behind after Joe Teal put United two up with five minutes left of the first half.

As the second half started, Clevedon began to dominate the game more.

Callum Vickery was proving too much to handle for the home side, with the forward seemingly untouchable for much of the game.

The home side did cause a couple of problems and Bird won his side a penalty in the 65th minute.

However, the forward failed to convert after a brilliant save from goalkeeper James Dunn.

Soon after, substitute Sam Dewfall sealed the win for United by taking the ball round the defender and finishing from the edge of the area.

Luke Mortimer did hit the woodwork in the dying seconds, but nothing else really troubled the United’s back three.

It was a game that United’s management of  Mark Selway, Chris Wall and Luke Hack were pleased with on the road, with Selway saying it was a “solid away performance”.

They will now face league rivals Nailsea & Tickenham in the next round in what is always a tasty fixture between the two sides.

Attention now turns back to the league for United as they host Keynsham this Saturday in their first home league game of the season at Coleridge Vale for a 3pm kick-off.

