Clevedon United advance in Somerset Senior Cup

Published: 5:00 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM October 6, 2021

Clevedon United celebrate Mitch Keen's winner in the penalty shootout against Winscombe to move them into the next round of the Somerset Senior Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon United progressed to the second round of the Somerset Senior Cup after beating Winscombe 6-5 on penalties following an entertaining 3-3 draw last Saturday.



United wore their new home kit, sponsored by Mary Rose & Cameron, and the tie couldn’t have started any worse for Mark Selway’s men when they conceded after 10 seconds.

All smiles for Clevedon United as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A mix up in Clevedon’s back line allowed Seb Williams to round James Dunn and slot in from a tight angle.



However, 15 minutes later Jack Thorne levelled for the cup holders with a fine finish from the edge of the area.



Winscombe took the lead again after 55 minutes through James Deacon.



After a flurry of chances for United and some top class saves from Winscombe goalkeeper Nathan Freeman, who had an excellent game, Fraser Linnitt lept highest to meet Josh Morgan’s cross to draw Clevedon level.

In the 80th minute Winscombe thought they had won it with Callum McManus scoring arguably one of the best goals of the season.



A cross from Brett Kelly found its way to the edge of the area where McManus met it on the volley and hammed his effort towards the top left hand corner.

Clevedon United's Jack Throne (left) and Winscombe's Daryl Newman (right) battle for the ball during their match last Saturday. - Credit: Josh Thomas

McManus’s strike seemed to have won the game for Winscombe but United’s winning mentality would serve its purpose as substitute Danny Disley saw his effort level the scores at 3-3 in the 90th minute to sent the game to penalties.



Callum Dunn, Joe Teal, Chris Warne, Jack Thorne and Ben Keen all found the back of the net for the hosts whilst McManus, Lewis Jennings, James Gibson, Kelly and Bertie Merrifield all scored for Winscombe.



Daryl Newman then saw his penalty saved by James Dunn allowing Mitch Keen to step up and seal the victory.



“I’m just glad to be in the hat for the next round to be honest,” said United manager Selway.



“I take my hat off to Winscombe, they are a great side and I like Wrighty (Matt), he’s a good lad and honest. They are a good bunch of lads and I wish them every success."

All smiles for Winscombe AFC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Winscombe manager Matt Wright added: “We had the better chances, sometimes we are our worst enemy. Both goals were soft goals.

“It’s obviously very disappointing to lose on penalties but I’m proud of the lads they matched a decent side.”