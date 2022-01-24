Clevedon United secure third win in a row after beating Nailsea United

Clevedon United currently sit second in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier Division with 50 points, one point behind leaders Mendip Broadwalk. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon United earned a 3-1 victory over local rivals Nailsea United at Coleridge Vale on Saturday.

Mark Selway's side off to the best possible start when Josh Morgan poked the ball over the line to give Clevedon the lead after three minutes.

However, Nailsea struck back within a minute with the ball well worked down the left-hand side as Luis Parnham took the opportunity to find the far corner of the net for the leveller.

It was an opening full of action as Nailsea goalkeeper Charles Lovell did well to push away a looping header before Nailsea's Charlie Parsons and Matt Williams combined to set up a chance for Matt Day but his effort sailed wide.

Matt Williams had a glorious chance to put Nailsea in front on 19 minutes but with only James Dunn to beat he could not control a bouncing ball before firing wide.

Both sides were trying to play attractive football with Parsons being on the end of a well worked move but the end product was gathered by Dunn.

Cam Jenkins went close to restoring Clevedon’s lead but his goal bound shot was kicked off the line on 35 minutes.

Five minutes later a Mark Iles free-kick found Mike Rowcliffe only to see his header clip the top of the bar and bounce to safety.

It looked like the half time whistle would come with both sides equal but in the 44th minute Jack Throne was allowed to wriggle his way to a position allowing him to find the Nailsea net just inside the post.

The second-half was only five minutes old when Iles his first time shot from just outside of the box rose over the Clevedon bar.

Nailsea then saw Iles free-kick pushed to James Springett who saw his half volley flash inches wide.

Gradually as the game wore on Clevedon looked the more likely to score but were stopped by a one-on-one save by Lovell on 75 minutes.

Lovell also came out on top five minutes later but he was powerless to deny Clevedon with their third in the 88th minute when Callum Dunn netted from close range to give the hosts their third successive win.

Nailsea welcome Chard Town for the first of three successive home matches at the Grove Sports Centre this Saturday while Clevedon host Chilcompton Sports. Both games kick-off at 2pm.



It was a terrific bounce back from us actually. Despite the heartbreak of the FA Vase defeat last week, the boys are in such high spirits.

That was our youngest team we’ve started with all season and we controlled the game, played some clever football and were comfortable in the end against a very good Buckland team.