Clevedon under-16s secure place in Somerset Cup semi-finals

Clevedon under-16s secured a place in the semi-finals of the Somerset Cup after beating Penmill 4-1 in Yeovil on Saturday.

Clevedon started well and on balance had the best chances, with strong runs from the attack and out on the wing saw the ball go wide or just over the bar rather than trouble Penmill but there was nothing to separate the two sides at the break.

The second-half saw Clevedon come out strong and the girls upped the pressure on Penmill and soon the deadlock was broken through this pressure, with Blythe chasing a lost cause, claiming the ball then calmly slotting the ball home.

However, this only seemed to rouse Penmill who came back fighting and started to win every 50/50 and Clevedon conceded.

The two teams slugged it out back and forth for the rest of the normal time but neither could finish the other team off.

The two teams, tired and bruised, ran out for extra time and Clevedon seemed to have a bit more in their legs and as the game progressed.

The impressive North Somerset based outfit started to pass the ball swiftly and were able to pop three unanswered goals to secure a place in the last four.