Clevedon Town bounce back from cup exit to beat Bitton in style

Clevedon Town bounced back from their Les Phillips Cup exit with a 4-1 win at Toolstation Western League Premier Division hosts Bitton.

Having lost 3-1 on penalties to Ashton & Backwell, after a 4-4 draw, the Seasiders produced a dominant second-half display to bank three points.

They dominated midfield areas on a very bumpy pitch, as Callum Kingdon provided ammunition for Alex Camm and Cam Salmon.

But they had to survive an early scare when David Duru was presented with an early chance, as Luca Smith saved at his feet and Elliott Nicholson cleared the follow-up off the line.

Clevedon Town's Elliott Nicholson in action at Bitton - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The visitors took the lead when Ethan Feltham was tripped after a cleve turn in the box and Camm fired home from the spot for his 13th goal of the season.

But Callum Eastwood had to clear off the line after Jordan Williams and Liam Monelle combined well for Bitton and Alex Kemsley was booked.

Camm swapped passes with Archie Ferris but saw his shot pushed wide by Matthew Dunk on 24 minutes.

And Dunk saved Feltham's shot from a Ferris cross, before Eastwood denied Jack Allward at a corner and Glen Hayer's long pass found Ferris, who saw Dunk save with his legs.

The hosts levelled on 41 minutes as Dunk's clearance fell to Monelle, with the ball reaching Duru to score, but Clevedon regained the lead before the break as Kingdon released King on a jinking run past three defenders to fire into the roof of the net.

Syd Camper replaced Kemsley during the break and Town laid siege to the Bitton goal, with Feltham denied by Dunk and the crossbar.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham takes on Bitton's Callum Ball - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Dunk saved Camm's header from a short corner routine and saw Salmon curl a shot against the post, before Smith made a smart save to thwart Duku from a counter-attack.

Booked for impeding Feltham, Dunk was beaten for a third time when Ferris fired home his 16th goal of the season on 85 minutes.

And Clevedon sent on under-18s Ed Maule - for his debut - and Tom Kemble during nine minutes of stoppage time, with man of the match Ferris finding Feltham to cut into the box and slide the ball past Dunk to complete the scoring.

Manager Alex White said: "A 4-1 win away from home, you can’t ask for more than that, so we’ll take that and look forward to the next game at home to Buckland Athletic on Saturday."

Saturday is designated Non-League Day, giving a platform for clubs to promote the importance of volunteer-led community football, while empowering fans to show support for their local non-league side.

The event is partnered by Prostate Cancer UK and the Seasiders welcome all local football supporters and look forward to raising money for charity including a prize raffle.

Clevedon: Smith, Nicholson, Kemsley (Camper 46), Kingdon, Hayer, Eastwood, Feltham, Camm (Maule 90), Ferris, Salmon, King (Kemble 90). Unused subs: Twiggs, Lovell.