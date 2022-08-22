Clevedon Town were 'unlucky' at Cirencester Town in FA Cup says boss White

Clevedon Town's Alex White felt his side were “unlucky” in their 1-1 draw at Cirencester Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Seasiders looked to be heading for a famous victory after Ethan Feltham’s second-half goal.

But Joe Shepherd grabbed the Southern League Division One Centurions an equaliser a minute from the end of normal time and the teams will meet again in a replay at the Everyone Active Stadium this Wednesday at 7.30pm.

And White said his side were unfortunate not to come away from the Corinium Stadium with the win.

“I thought we were a bit unlucky. I really thought we were going to do it,” he said.

“We had watched them in midweek, and we knew they were good at set-pieces. So, after being very disciplined throughout the game it was disappointing to concede an unlucky equaliser from a corner right at the death.”

Glen Hayer, on his first start of the season, wins a header for Clevedon Town at Cirencester Town. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown



Clevedon welcomed back Glen Hayer, after injury, for his first start of the season.

Ross Gabriel’s second-minute near-post header drifted over before Hayer headed Josh Nelmes’ cross clear after Syd Camper had blocked the first ball in and Levi Sterling also blasted over from close in.

Clevedon created the best chance of the half on 26 minutes when Elliot Nicholson found Freddie King whose square ball set up Alex Camm unmarked in the centre of the box, but he fired his shot over.

Elliot Nicholson in the thick of it for Clevedon Town at Cirencester Town. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Mitch Osmond’s free-kick, after Nicholson was brought down, saw Hayer’s shot blocked and Feltham drove the ball into Camm’s back.

A great move between Hayer, King and Feltham put King through but Alex Harris made a good save from his lofted shot as the tie remained goalless at half-time.

Ethan Feltham bursts through for Clevedon Town at Cirencester Town. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown



The Seasiders took the lead on 54 minutes when Osmond’s ball over the top, which saw Nicholson checked near halfway, found Feltham and the referee played a superb advantage.

Feltham just got a toe to the ball ahead of a retreating defender and the advancing goalkeeper and it rolled into the net.

But Cirencester levelled in the 89th minute when a corner was played to the near post and Shepherd got the slightest of touches with his head and the ball rolled past the unsighted Luca Smith into the net.

“It was a great performance by the whole team, and we were boosted by the return of Glen Hayer who made a huge difference to the whole team,” White added.

“We know what to expect in the replay and I’m really confident we can finish the job on our pitch. But we mustn’t forget they are a good side from a level above us, so we will need outstanding performances again from at least eight players if we’re going to win.”

Clevedon host Wellington on Saturday and visit Ilfracombe Town on Bank Holiday Monday. Both at 3pm.